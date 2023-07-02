Numerous Cumberland County roads have been facing construction and repair projects in the past few months, from roundabout construction on Hwy. 70 E to paving, drainage, grading and bridge construction on Hwy. 127.
Stanley Hall, the county’s road superintendent, gave the County Commission an update about the ongoing road work at the June 13 environmental committee meeting.
“We’re pedaling. Sometimes it feels like we ain’t going nowhere, but we’ve been using the patch machines,” Hall said. “I think we’re having some good success with it. Of course, the weather’s been kind of crazy—you can’t really use it during the rain.”
Hall said the budget for the road department this year is similar to what it was in past years—about $400,000.
“It’s going to be tight,” Hall said.
Hall said that, this year, Tennessee is putting $300 million the State Aid program, which provides funds to county governments to improve and rehabilitate county roads.
“We’re going to roughly get $3.5 [million] or $3.7 million,” Hall guessed.
However, the money can only be used on roads listed by the State Aid system. Hall said he will be looking to request additions and deletions of certain roads from Cumberland County’s list through the Roadway Data Office.
Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner, asked if, after Hall received some much-needed items like tractors and a dump truck, he would be able to get a plan together to “attack the county roads.”
Hall responded, “I had a list, roughly, of what I want for the roads.”
Hall continued to say he does not currently have a timeline, as there have been multiple roads throughout the county needing extensive repairs.
Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, said, “We appreciate Stanley. I feel like he’s doing an excellent job, but he can’t do a job without the money.”
Lowe then moved to appropriate $2 million out of the county’s stimulus funds for the road department to “try to get some more work done.”
“I get more calls on roads than anything else concerning the county commission,” Lowe added.
Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, agreed, nothing that Cumberland County is one of eight counties in the state that does not appropriate any property tax money to the road department.
After a few committee members asked how much was left in the stimulus funds, County Mayor Allen Foster said they still have about $7 million.
“Well, I think there’s money to do some projects. I think, obviously, roads ought to get some money at some point,” Foster said. “I don’t know when, but I think roads are definitely something that this should be used on, especially when Stanley gets a plan on what he wants to use it for.”
Lowe said, “I think we need to appropriate the money while we’ve got warm weather. You can’t do pavement in the winter time.”
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, asked if Hall is still having trouble finding people to work for the road department on construction.
Hall said while he has had some difficulties, he knows of two nearby counties that contract people to do tar-and-chip work, and that he could look into possibly doing this.
Mall responded that she would rather wait to appropriate the money after having a clearer idea of the road department’s full construction plans.
“I’d like to see the plan,” Mall said. “I’m not throwing $2 million…I’d like to see a total county plan about how that money will be utilized in a timeline. I’m not opposed to the $2 million. I think it’s great.”
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, added that if the committee were to appropriate $2 million for the road department, the money should be equally distributed throughout all nine districts’ roads.
Threet agreed, “It needs to be separated, because everybody represents a different bunch of people, and there’s about the same amount of people in every district, so there needs to be some sort of equalization among districts.”
Greg Maxwell, 8th District commissioner, said, “I think we’re going to need to not manage Stanley and his work. He’s the expert.”
The committee approved the motion to appropriate $2 million out of stimulus funds for the road department 7-1, with only Mall opposing it. Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner, was not present at the meeting.
