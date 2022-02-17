An epidemic of overdoses is sweeping across the nation and Cumberland County has not been spared its impact.
To address this crisis, the Cumberland Prevention Coalition will be hosting a panel discussion with experts in the fields of law enforcement, medicine, addiction treatment and overdose prevention.
The meeting will be on Feb. 28, from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at TCAT, 910 Miller Dr., Crossville, Building 1. Lunch and networking will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Seating is limited so please RSVP. Overflow parking is available across the street at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
The goal of this meeting to see what we the community can do to address the crisis. Panelists will include:
•Attorney General Bryant C Dunaway;
•Kimberly Robinson Sowell, vice president of Addiction and Co-occurring Disorders for Volunteer Behavioral Health;
•Steve Stone, chairman of the Cumberland Prevention Coalition;
•Tim Vandever and Koby Wilson, Crossville Police Department detectives;
•Suzanne Angel, regional Overdose Prevention Specialist; and,
•Ben Gibson - Medical Examiner
The meeting will be live streaming on Facebook. In order to join us on FB you must like our page: https://www.facebook.com/Cumberland-Prevention-Coalition-110483471364823/.
