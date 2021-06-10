The Cumberland County Budget Committee needs some more information to continue its annual budget development.
But that information won’t be available until later than anticipated. The panel agreed to adjust its calendar of meetings, moving the scheduled June 10 meeting to June 17.
“We don’t think we’ll have enough data on the 10th to have a reasonable meeting,” County Finance Director Nathan Brock told the committee when it met June 3. “We hope to have information from the tax assessor on the changes in assessments.”
The meeting will include a review of projected revenue for property taxes, a general budget review and discussion of employee compensation.
The county’s compensation consultant is currently reviewing classifications for the fire department and an employee in the election commission office.
Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner, asked if the county’s compensation consultant would review the employee classification for the sheriff’s office.
“It seems only right that we get the ball rolling and have them re-evaluate the sheriff’s department and see what they come back with,” Davis said.
Brock said the county’s compensation plan includes a process to request that re-evaluation.
Brock said, “There were no documents turned into the finance department regarding what he would like to do. I understand there have been different sidebars about that, but ... I haven’t seen or heard anything.”
Sheriff Casey Cox told the committee in May he was struggling to keep deputies due to a disparity in Cumberland County’s salary schedule and what was offered by surrounding counties.
“I’ve lost them to other departments that are paying much higher salaries,” Cox said in May. “We send them to the police academy and get them certified. We send them to school and get their books. And then they leave us.”
The starting salary for a patrol deputy in Cumberland County is $29,479. Cox said the city of Crossville pays $39,020 while Putnam County pays certified deputies a starting salary of $35,500 and Cookeville pays $39,459. Fairfield Glade pays police officers $35,672. In Roane County, patrol and corrections officers are paid $36,792.
Cox outlined a proposal for the committee he felt could help the situation:
•Corrections Officer: minimum salary of $26,799 to $32,427
•Corrections Corporal: $29,479 to $35,669
•Corrections Sergeant: $32,427 to $39,236
•Patrol Deputy: $29,479 to $35,669
•Corporal: $32,427 to $39,236
•Patrol Sergeant and Investigator: $39,236 to $43,160
Brock said he would need a request outlining specifically what Cox would like re-evaluated. County Mayor Allen Foster said he would ask the county’s human resources director to add the sheriff’s office to the compensation study.
Brock said, “We have a sense of urgency to get this budget put together. I would encourage you not to delay any action on moving forward so that we can get budget documents together. There’s still a lot of unknown items in all the budgets.”
While the committee has tentatively approved operating budgets and heard requests for capital purchases and nonprofit funding, it has not yet seen a complete budget with expenditures and revenue.
The next scheduled meeting to discuss the 2021-’22 budget after the June 17 meeting is July 13. At that time, the committee hopes to review a complete budget and discuss nonprofit donations.
