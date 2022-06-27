Mayfair Dr. off Hwy. 127 N. stops just short of a driveway serving the last house on the dead-end street.
The owners of that house have asked the Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission to extend the road 35 feet, and the panel agreed to hold a public hearing in July.
“It’s been tarred and chipped from the old days all the way to their property,” Cumberland County Road Superintendent Scott Blaylock said during the June 16 meeting. “There’s no issue with this. It doesn’t change mileage in the book to add the 35 feet. It still comes out .22 miles long. It’s actually a pretty simple fix.”
Robert G. Shepherd, the property owner, built a home in 2013 and began living there in 2014. In the last couple of years, he has noticed erosion of the road and issues with rain and snow that impact access to the driveway.
“The runoff from the maintained portion of Mayfair Dr. pools at the entrance to our property and there is no drainage,” Shepherd wrote.
Blaylock said the portion that is not considered a county road is in similar condition to the existing county road, with no immediate maintenance need.
Blaylock said he believes the road may not have been drawn in correctly when county road maps were adopted. Maps reflect a road easement continuing from the end of the road.
The planning commission will hold a public hearing at its July 21 meeting. No other property owners are impacted by the proposed change.
