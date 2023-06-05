Arguments surrounding pay for part-time county employees dominated discussion at the Cumberland County Commission’s budget committee meeting held May 16.
In combination with requests for personnel for the upcoming fiscal year, the committee was divided on what to do to hire and retain county employees.
The discussion was sparked when 2nd District Commissioner Nancy Hyder and 6th District Commissioner Joe Sherrill questioned discrepancies between part-time starting pay in different county departments.
“Trey [Kerley, register of deeds] is sitting there—people in his office make $9 an hour, and everybody we’ve asked makes $14,” Hyder said. “$12 to $14.”
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District Commissioner, said she was hesitant to discuss raising the pay scale after it was already raised in last year’s budget, especially for employees whose only change is increased workload.
“Usually, you bump somebody up or change them on the pay scale if their job duties have changed, or if you have such a high turnover,” Stone said.
Brooke Shaffer, the county’s human resources director, suggested that part-time employees in the county who have a lower entry salary than their full-time counterparts be moved up by at least one salary grade level.
“What I will say is, when I came from the private sector, the part-timers make equal to, if not more than, your full-timers coming on,” Shaffer said. “Now, here, because we have this set up this way, it limits us a little bit. Another option is what other departments are doing—their part-time starts at the same rate.”
Shaffer also suggested that alternatively, the county could move the entire pay scale up by between 4% and 6%, as recommended by Larry Russell, consultant from Organizational Management Group of Knoxville.
Conrad Welch, the county’s solid waste director, heads one of the departments struggling the most to retain its employees, Shaffer told the committee.
“I’m just going to use Conrad as an example,” Shaffer said. “Last year, there were several departments who were able to get approval to start some part-time at a higher rate. Conrad did not do that. Conrad cannot get part-time help. We have not hired anybody since March.”
Shaffer suggested the most efficient way to increase pay for those working under Welch would be to move the part-time positions into a different class code, from Grade 1 to Grade 2.
“There are only two jobs that fall into the ‘2’ category. Those are currently in Conrad’s department—it’s the convenience center attendant…and the recycle line attendant,” Shaffer explained.
“So, it would only affect those two employees being paid the same amount starting out [as the part-time employees],” Shaffer added.
Stone responded, “I think we could just blow everything out of the water and make another department unhappy unless we have applied the same standard of sending it through Brooke and through Larry Russell ahead of this process, and usually we have it starting with the finance department.”
Shaffer said the only other alternative to raising only these employees’ pay would be to raise the entire pay scale by an equal percentage across all class codes.
“One of the things that I think we are struggling with, for sure, if you’re asking me, is our part-time,” Shaffer said.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District Commissioner, said, “So, that is a different issue that we’re dealing with. I agree totally, part-time people should be filling a temporary spot that is non-essential. If we have an essential spot, it does not need to be part-time.”
Shaffer responded, “I know that maybe recycling and trash doesn’t seem essential, but it is essential.”
Darrell Threet, 3rd District Commissioner, said, “If we’re going to raise the Fire Chief up a level, two or three other people up a level, raise those bottom ones up a level to where they’re making a living wage. It’s ridiculous what we’re paying the people in this county.”
Stone said, “My only problem is, are we ready to raise taxes this year? We have to find a way to be fair, and we can’t be perfectly fair.”
Threet argued, “When you give somebody making $50,000 an 8% raise, figure out what that is, and give somebody making $10,000 an 8% raise and figure out what that is, it’s unfair as it can be.”
After ending discussion of the pay scale, the panel committee turned to look at the county’s personnel requests for the year, which this year, would cost about $521,923 to fully implement.
Despite the committee not uniting in the discussion of raising the pay scale, the majority agreed on one statement that was repeated throughout the meeting: “no new employees.”
More than half of this year’s personnel requests were to change part-time employees to full-time employees, or to move an employee up a pay grade. However, the nine new positions on the personnel request list make up nearly $317,000 of the expenditures requested.
Immediately, committee members wanted to cut down on the requests for new employees.
“If it’s a part-time upgrade of skilled people that we have, I’m all for it. If it’s a brand-new entity, I would put the brakes on it,” Sherrill said.
“We’re having a hard time taking care of people we’ve got right now,” Hyder agreed. “It’s going to create even more problems.”
The highest personnel cost listed in the new position requests would be three new part-time positions for Lieutenant’s Grade 8 firefighters assigned for 12-hour shifts, which would cost the county $153,685. Each firefighter would be paid a $36,439 salary and payroll taxes.
Other personnel requests for new employees include $44,000 for a parks and recreation tech, $38,000 for a grade 4 animal shelter assistant, $16,000 for a part-timer at the veterans office, $29,000 for a part-timer in youth services and $35,000 for a grade 3 county maintenance employee.
Welch told the committee that the full-time solid waste truck driver position [with a cost of $43,000) listed on the personnel requests was inaccurately listed as new, and that this position was actually moving a part-time worker to full-time, changing an employee from 30 hours to 40 hours per week.
The committee noted this, and Sherrill reiterated that he only supports a new position if it is a part-time employee being changed to full-time, which was echoed by other committee members.
The budget committee was to address school financing at its June 1 meeting.
County Finance Director Nathan Brock said the school district’s Human Resources Director and acting Chief Financial Officer Kim Bray told him they’re on track for the general purpose school fund and school nutrition budgets, but federal programs have not been approved through the state yet and may have to be presented at a different meeting.
