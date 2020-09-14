The county is moving forward with a suit against a property owner in the Breckenridge area, saying occupants have not kept the property in compliance with health and safety standards.
“It’s just like we discussed before — it’s going to change from day to day, but it’s still going to be a mess,” said Joe Koester, member of the Health and Safety Standards Board.
Member Bobby Rhea agreed the property was a “mess,” but added, “We’re not into cleaning up messes. We’re into a health or safety issue.”
Koester said the property has issues with debris.
Tom Isham, committee member, said, “If it don’t qualify, nobody does.”
The committee has been evaluating the property since November. Complaints have included debris, leaving hazards in the road right-of-way, and vehicles leaking fuel into the ground.
“The trailers in the road are a safety issue,” County Attorney Philip Burnett told the committee. “It’s not there every time, but it is several times you’ve been out there.”
Nancy Hyder referred to the neighbors who initiated the complaint, saying, “I’m not trying to be hateful, but they’ve got rights, too.”
Burnett said the property had been cleaned up on one visit, but photos showed continuing concerns.
He explained the county is empowered to act in issues of “health, safety and welfare” of the public.
“We don’t have to go out there and find a nest of snakes and an oil spill. I feel good if you’ve got a log truck on the right-of-way,” Burnett said. “We need to file suit.”
The county can file a civil suit to enforce the property standards, with a fine of $50 per day.
“It’s on us to show the daily penalty,” Burnett said.
He said there could be a portion of the time waived when the property was cleaned up briefly. If the case is successful, the county could take possession of the property, clean it up and then sell it to recoup costs.
Complicating matters is the property owner lives out of state.
Hyder said, “We don’t want the money. They just want it cleaned up. And any money we get would go toward cleaning it up.”
The property is located in a community governed by property restrictions and a property owners association. Representatives have said they lack the funds to file suit to enforce their property restrictions, which are more stringent than the county’s standards.
Burnett advised the committee could vote to determine the property is still in violation of health and safety standards and direct him to file suit.
Rhea said he didn’t feel comfortable voting to file suit.
“We set out to take care of vacant and dilapidated property. Now we’re moving into messes. We’re on the verge of zoning, and that needs to be a county decision,” he said.
Craig Clark moved to find the property on Dublin Dr. in violation of health and safety standards and to request the attorney file suit to enforce the fine. Koester supported the motion, which was approved with Koester, Clark, Isham and Hyder voting in favor. Rhea voted no.
A complaint against a Grace Hill Dr. property was tabled after committee members noted efforts by the residents to clean up debris.
Hyder said, “It looked improved to me … They were out there pretty quick cleaning it up.”
She noted none of the neighbors were present for the meeting, either.
