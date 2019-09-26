Cumberland County’s regional planning commission reviewed several plat adjustments, divisions and combinations that were approved by Upper Cumberland Development District Staff Planner Tommy Lee.
Lee reported the following changes during his staff report to the committee:
Hall division
Janet Hall submitted a final subdivision plat creating one lot from property larger than 5 acres on Taylor’s Chapel Rd. The new lot is 2.2 acres with an existing structure. The lot will be served by an existing 4-inch water line.
Kemmer division
Margie Kemmer submitted a final subdivision plat creating one lot from property larger than 5 acres on Hwy. 70E. The lot is 2.85 acres with an existing residential structure. The lots will be served by a 10-inch water line.
Ricker division
Charles Ricker submitted a final subdivision plat creating one lot from property larger than 5 acres on Hebertsburg Rd. The lot is 2.10 acres with an existing residential structure. The lots would be served by an existing 6 inch water line.
Akuszewski combination
Dale Akuszweski submitted a final combination plat creating one lot from two existing lots on Sycamore Bend. The new lot is 2.35 acres and is vacant.
Charles Holmes combination
Charles Holmes submitted a final combination plat creating one lot from two lots on Minetta Dr. and Forest Hills Dr. The lot is .73 acres with an existing residential structure. The proposed lot will be served by a 6-inch water line, and a 3-inch sewer line.
Buck combination
Lori Buck submitted a final combination plat creating one new lot from two lots on Topaz Dr. and Veho Circle. The new lot is .90 acres and is vacant. The new lot will be served by an existing six-inch water line.
Martin adjustment
John Martin submitted a final lot line adjustment plat adjusting the common boundary line of two existing parcels for property on Hillendale Rd. and Dunbar Rd. Lot 1 is 4.57 acres with an existing residential structure. Lot 2 is larger than five-acres and is not under the jurisdiction of the planning commission. The lots will be served by an existing 6-inch water line.
