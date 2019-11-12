The Cumberland County Board of Education will consider a revised contract proposal for Director of Schools Janet Graham when it meets in December. But board members present at a meeting of the contract committee Monday were split on just how long the contract term should cover.
Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative, said, “Several people seem to have an issue doing a three-year contract. I’m just throwing this out there. Instead of just offering a one-year contract, I think we should offer two.”
Hamby continued, “I just feel like one year is not enough. I think we should respect her position for what she has done. Do I agree with everything? No, I do not. We never will agree on everything.”
Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative, said a two-year contract offers one year and six months before the contract returned to the board for further action.
“And the board really needs to get its act together for how it’s going to evaluate the director of schools and have in place those things that allow us in a year and six months to say this is where we are in meeting our goals,” he said.
The board has been working to develop a new evaluation for the director that looks at school system goals and measurable outcomes to determine progress.
Tom Netherton, 6th District representative, said he did not think the committee meeting was the proper place to discuss how many years the contract would cover.
“I think the appropriate time for that will be at the board meeting,” he said.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said the panel is charged with reviewing the contract to ensure the board was covered from a legal standpoint and the content of the contract.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, said the panel should take out the contract term.
Netherton said, “This is what the director has presented to us as a contract. We vote it up and down as a board and start the additional step.
“We’ve already voted down a three-year contract.”
Boston said, “The board sent the contract back for clarification. I don’t think it’s this committee’s job to determine the number of years. I think that’s a board decision.”
She added she would not recommend sending a contract to the board with a blank term.
Karge said, “That’s essentially what you’re doing if the board can change it.”
Board Attorney Earl Patton said the panel could recommend a term or leave it at three.
“If you want the board to have the option to suggest terms, you could argue the contract committee should propose a term,” he said. “But if it doesn’t, it’s still up to the full board to decide.”
He added the board will be proposing one side of a contract.
“It would be up to Mrs. [Janet] Graham [Director of Schools] to say ‘Yes,’ ‘No,’ or ‘Yes, with this condition,’” Patton said.
Karge said, “We are negotiating the contract. She’s given us her proposal and we’ve changed the wording.”
The panel reviewed the contract, which had been changed to eliminate the use of the term superintendent, referring to the director as the director of schools.
The panel also agreed to remove a section stating the board would refer “all criticisms, complaints and suggestion” to the director of schools. This item is covered by the school board’s policy for board member code of ethics.
The policy committee last week recommended changing the policy to state board members would refer complaints and other matters to the director “when appropriate.”
Karge asked if there had ever been an issue with director “loyalty.” The contract allows the director to take other consulting work, speaking engagements, writing or lecturing work, provided those activities do not interfere with the director’s work in the school system.
“What would constitute interfere?” she asked. “Has that ever been an issue?”
Boston said, “Never. They don’t have time.”
Patton said that section came from state law.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, presented his list of questions and concerns for the contract, beginning with the salary the director is paid. He said the last salary he had seen paid Graham $107,100 while the proposed contract sets the salary at $109,778.
When the board extended Graham’s contract following the initial three-year term, the only change approved was to allow Graham to have the same percentage salary increase as teachers and other personnel in the school system. The $109,778 salary reflects a 2% salary increase.
Inman then asked why the school system paid the membership dues for Graham to be a member of the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents, approximately $1,250 each year.
“I feel like if we’re paying somebody over $100,000 a year, they ought to be able to pay their own membership,” Inman said.
Inman said teachers pay for membership in the Cumberland County Education Association and other educational associations, and that membership is voluntary.
TOSS offers a variety of training and informational sessions each year, including the Superintendent Leadership Institute, workshops throughout the year, a summer law conference and a legislative and learning conference. Several workshops allow Graham to bring other pertinent members of the administrative team at no charge as her guest.
“That’s where we get down into a lot of the legal things that probably keep us out of hot water,” Graham said.
Safdie said, “I think it’s important there are some organizations our director of schools belong to. I think professional memberships are part of her job, and as part of her job, the school system should pay for it.”
Graham said her membership allows principals and other administrators to join the TOSS Associate Leadership Institute at a discounted rate, paid for with professional development funds. Principals can then participate in professional development and continuing education programs.
Boston said, “I know for the last three years, just in general conversation, she would say, ‘When I was at TOSS,’ or ‘When I was at this meeting.’ The information she brings back is invaluable.”
Inman said if the board required membership in the organization then it should pay the membership dues.
Patton said, “The contract does essentially require it because it says the board shall pay the cost of it.
“The thought was, this is the head of your school system. TOSS is an organization that gives training to school superintendents. You want your director of schools to be associated with and have access to the training.”
Graham added the organization also advocates on behalf of public education at the state level.
Inman also questioned the work year for Graham. The contract says the director will work 12 months each year with vacation and paid holidays determined in accordance with school policy.
As a certified employee, Graham works 240 days a year, with 20 “unpaid” days each year she may use for vacation. She is paid the same federal holidays as other certified, 240-day employees.
The board’s salary study committee has grappled with the different contract days for various employees. Non-certified employees working year-round are considered 260-day employees. They, however, get a specified number of days as vacation days each year.
Boston said the contract actually benefits the school system due to Graham’s longevity.
“It’s not going to matter what we do with Mrs. Graham because she’s got enough years built in, she’d get over 20 days paid vacation if we put her on a 260-day contract,” Boston said.
The contract also allows Graham to accrue sick days as other certified employees and to bank those days that are unused each year.
Karge said, “She’s salaried. It shouldn’t matter. There’s no such thing as an ‘unpaid day,’ because she’s salaried.”
Boston said the 240-day contract employees all have 20 days unpaid they can take off each year.
Inman also questioned the contract timeline that requires the board to take action on the contract by Jan. 31 when the contract expires June 30.
“I think six months is way too long,” Inman said.
Boston said that allowed the board time to advertise the position and conduct interviews to select the next director of schools.
“It’s going to take a full six months to find your next superintendent,” she said. “They may have to turn in a notice if they’re in another district. Six months — it’s more for us than it is for them.”
Graham said she believes the board deserves a six-month notice from her, as well.
“If I decided to retire, I think you deserve six months’ notice rather than a month or two months so you can begin your search, as well,” she said.
Karge said the board may not be able to make a decision by Jan. 31, 2020.
“It may not be until February,” she said.
Boston said, “We’ll need to move forward and make that decision, anyway.”
The committee voted 3-1 to forward the contract to the board for the December meeting following a motion by Boston and second from Safdie. The motion passed with Boston, Safdie and Netherton in favor and Karge opposed. Only members of the contract committee may vote in committee meetings.
The board holds a combined meeting for November and December due to conflicts with holidays. The regular board meeting will be held Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at Central Services, 368 Fourth St.
