The building and grounds committee voted to move forward on a renovation project at the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center during last week’s meeting and tour of the facility.
Ideas for renovations and improvements at the facility have been discussed and put off for several years. The difference now is that fees are being collected by the county earmarked for improvement of the building.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, estimates the fees will bring in between $80,000 to $90,000 annually.
Another bonus is a grant the county may receive that would cover roughly $200,000 of repairs and upgrades.
“Over a 30-year period the fees could generate enough revenue to cover $1.5 million,” Stone said.
The committee toured the facility with Kim Chamberlin, architect with Upland Design Group. Chamberlin has donated time to look at the facility and advise the county on which direction to take regarding the future of the facility.
Some commissioners have questioned if it would be better to tear the facility down and build something new instead of investing funds into the old facility.
“This building is serving a purpose very well. The basement has some issues but the front half of the building, the older portion, is worth saving. The back half, the newer portion, has so many issues it’s not worth saving. It needs to go,” Chamberlin said.
Chamberlin recommends removing the back portion of the building and constructing a new two-story addition for an archives vault and storage space for county records.
“The building has not been maintained, and that’s a big part of the problem,” Stone said.
“But the front portion has good bones. It’s sturdy and solid and could easily last another 50 or 60 years. That’s what we look for when we’re looking at an older building,” Chamberlin said.
The facility would need an HVAC upgrade, electricity and several windows replaced. The basement portion would have to be gutted and replaced.
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner and building and grounds committee chairman, said, “We need a motion to move forward with the project.”
Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner, said, “How can we give the go ahead on the project if we don’t even know what the cost is going to be?”
“You’re not committing to the project. It’s for getting an idea of which direction to go for a proposal,” Chamberlin said.
Chamberlin added, “You need to take care of this building, anyway. Do what needs to be done, see what TCAT can do and get a plan. The back portion could be a separate project.”
Chamberlin was referring to students at Tennessee College of Applied Technology that will be working on the project and providing labor.
Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, said, “What about other offices of the county? We need money in the budget at all times for maintenance of the buildings — year in and out. If we’re putting money into a building and then not maintaining it, we’re just wasting money if you’re not going to keep it up.”
Stone then moved to go forward and have Chamberlin bring a proposal back to the committee next month for the repairs on front portion of the building, removing the back portion of the building and constructing the new two-story addition with access to the building from the back.
Sue York, 1st District commissioner, supported the motion.
Chamberlin said he would get estimated figures and meet with the committee next month.
The motion was unanimously approved.
