The replacement of more than 100 Self Contained Breathing Apparatus for the county’s fire department will have to wait another month as all bids for the purchase were rejected by the county’s financial management committee.
Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock explained one of the bidders was concerned about a “benchmark unit” was used to describe what acceptable specifications were.
“This is a FEMA grant of several hundred thousand dollars. I would suggest you reject all of the bids and rebid without a benchmark. It’s a grant you don’t want to jeopardize so I would reject all bids and go back to the market and reconsider those bids in January,” Brock said.
The county has budgeted $516,000 in its 2019-’20 fiscal year budget to replace the units if the FEMA grant was not approved.
Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner, moved to reject all bids, and his motion was supported by Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner.
It was unanimously approved.
The committee also approved:
•An agreement with HFR Design of Brentwood, TN, to perform a Americans With Disabilities Act evaluation and transition plan for Cumberland County-owned buildings for $84,970. The study will examine all of the county owned facilities and determine what work will need to be completed to bring the county into ADA compliance.
•A 12-month agreement with the Barrett Group of Murfreesboro, TN, for a revenue audit which will include a review of revenue streams, collection recoveries, identifying any missing revenue areas, prepare reports for needed adjustments, suggest changes and review any local and state opportunities for revenue.
•$52,981 bid award for the replacement of five HVAC units at the Cumberland County Justice Center. The low bid was awarded to Crossville Heating and Cooling. Three other bids went up to $59,985.
