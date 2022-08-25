Cumberland County’s Regional Planning Commission discussed a request for the closure of a portion of Drew Howard Road at an Aug. 18 meeting.
Billy Hopper of Hopper Excavating formally requested that the part of the road that crosses through his property be closed to allow for increased security on his property.
“I feel the general public has no further need or interest to retain the right-of-way and that its abandonment is necessary to eliminate continuous traffic flow to a piece of private property,” Hopper added in his request.
Hopper stated in his request that approximately 1,380 feet would be removed from the road, and that he would be the only property owner impacted by the closure. He said it was “equivalent to a driveway” and has no other purpose than accessing another piece of property owned by Hopper.
Road Superintendent Scott Blaylock said that he has no issue with the request and that it would be taken care of.
According to the planning commission, there will be a public hearing Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. where members of the public can address any concerns they have with the road closure.
The planning commission meets at the Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.