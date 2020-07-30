When a new neighbor moved to Sawmill Rd. and started building a motorcross track on his property, the neighbors reached out to the Cumberland County Health and Safety Standards Board.
The panel can regulate property for issues related to the health, safety and welfare of citizens. They’re empowered to require property owners to clean up derelict properties or properties with debris. But they have no jurisdiction over noise.
Kraig Hilbink, a Sawmill Rd. resident, said the track is within 50 feet of his property line. The one time it was used, it was "very, very loud."
“Motorcross machines produce decibel levels that are damaging to hearing," Hilbink said during the environmental committee of the Cumberland County Commission, where the HSSB referred the residents. "We ask for the tools from this committee as a method of protecting ourselves from this."
County Attorney Philip Burnett had previously told the HSSB state law allows counties broad jurisdiction to enact rules related to “health, morals, comfort, safety, convenience or welfare of inhabitants.”
“It’s broad. It allows you to enact a noise resolution,” Burnett explained. “It gives you a lot more ability to come in on a piece of property.”
But a noise ordinance can be tricky, Burnett said at the July 22 meeting.
Instead, the state allows counties to regulate race tracks, and he offered the environmental committee of the Cumberland County Commission a resolution that requires racetrack facilities to supply the county with proof of insurance. It also provides for a setback from property lines for location of a track — proposed at 2,500 linear feet — and a limit of 87 decibels for the noise level on adjoining property. Tracks would also be prohibited from operating past 11 p.m.
The distance regulations and decibels would not apply to existing tracks operating in the county.
The resolution allows up to five races or practices with multiple participants before triggering the need to register.
Burnett said he tried to craft a resolution to state there must be a defined track with two or more participants.
“If you go back and ride your four-wheeler, it doesn’t pertain to that,” Burnett said.
About 20 neighbors have signed a letter welcoming the new owner to the community and voicing their concerns over the noise. They were unclear if a commercial operation were planned or if the track would be a practice space for the owner and any guests he invites.
Burnett said neighbors can seek relief through a nuisance lawsuit.
But Burnett said the county needed to take action if it wanted to regulate the track before it is established.
Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, moved to approve the resolution, supported by Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner.
The motion passed 7-2. Voting in favor were Threet; Sherrill; Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner; Charlie Seiber, 4th District commissioner; Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner; Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner; and Mark Baldwin, 7th District commissioner.
Voting against were Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner, and Chad Norris, 1st District commissioner.
Norris said he understood the concerns of the neighbors, but he was hesitant to establish a policy that would impact the entire county.
"My concern is the whole county on their private property being able to utilize their property with their kids, as a family. Not as a professional thing. But I don't want to limit a family who might want to get out and enjoy their property," Norris said.
The resolution will go before the full commission for consideration at the Aug. 17 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.