After allowing elementary students the chance to make up missed school work last month, the policy committee of the Cumberland County Board of Education recommended extending the policy to high school students — with some conditions.
The policy change will allow high school students to make up all missed work from excused absences and to make up work from the first three unexcused absences each semester.
Cumberland County High School Principal Jon Hall said, “We had a lot of conversation to come up with this.”
Stone Memorial High School Principal Kelly Smith added the three high school principals were in agreement.
Director of Schools Janet Graham said the principals met for several hours to discuss a compromise for the policy. The school system has not allowed students to make up work missed during an unexcused absence for several years.
A survey of high school teachers offered a variety of reasons for and against changing the policy. One comment said, “If a student is willing to put in the effort to complete an assignment, it should be accepted.”
Another said, “While there definitely needs to be a level of accountability in regards to school attendance and grades, completely eliminating the opportunity for academic achievement severely hampers growth opportunities for students.”
Another said, “Students don’t have access to material they missed and therefore perform poorly on the state test.”
Other educators said the policy should stay as is.
“I think that our role as educators is to educate and prepare students for their next step to becoming productive citizens,” wrote one teacher. “Whether the next chapter in students’ lives will be work, industry, military, technical education or college education, attendance definitely will affect the overall performance which will be evaluated.”
The teacher said attendance habits often overshadowed job performance in employment.
“Students need the life lesson beginning in high school that attendance is very important to establish the life habit of commitment of being present at a job within the company’s attendance policy,” the teacher wrote.
Another said, “If students aren’t in class, they aren’t learning the material anyway.”
Another teacher said it was not always easy to track which students had excused absences and which were unexcused, but added, “I think the current policy requires accountability from the students to make sure that if they are absent, that it is excused.”
The proposed policy allows students who miss one day three school days to make up their work. If a student misses two consecutive days, they have four days to make up with work, and five school days to make up work after missing three consecutive days.
Students who miss the required end-of-course exams will be allowed to make the test up within the state-mandated testing window. The test counts 15% of a student’s final grade. If the test is not made up within that time, the students will receive a 0 for the exam.
The panel agreed to forward the policy change to the full board for consideration on first and second reading, with the new policy to take effect with the new semester in January.
Hall, however, asked if the policy should be delayed until the start of the new school year in August.
“Our concern is that, if we start it at the semester, is that fair? We would rather see it start at the start of the school year so that everybody is on an even keel,” he said.
Tom Netherton, 6th District representative, said he’d like to see how the policy works over the next several months, allowing the committee the chance to adjust it ahead of the start of the 2020-’21 school year.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said, “At the high school level, you are basically starting a new year, and they’ll just have to live with that, in my opinion. It’s a fresh start for everybody.”
The committee also recommended approving a change to the alternative school programs policy, policy 6.319, to note students may be assigned to alternative school for a short-term period as an alternative to suspension. The state is requiring schools to send students to alternative school programs when space is available instead of utilizing an out-of-school suspension.
“Principals like the short-term assignment,” Graham said. “Sometimes, they need for a student to be somewhere else. It’s a time-out for everybody.”
She added the state would be auditing the school system to ensure alternative to suspension is utilized.
The school system will also be implementing a new alternative school program for younger students beginning in January. The committee reviewed the procedures, but they declined to add those to the policy.
“This is a new concept in a way,” Brock said. “I like to think of policy as semi-permanent. You can change procedure. There might be some adjustments that need to be made.”
The new program will serve students in grades 1-5 with long-term alternative school options. It will be for students suspended or expelled from the regular school program for zero tolerance behavior or whose individual behavior plan calls for alternative school assignment.
The behavior plan is developed by school counselors, teachers and administrators with input from a behavior specialist as needed. It must be in place for at least 45 days before students are are referred to alternative school, and schools must provide documentation the plan has been implemented consistently.
“We wanted to make sure that, for our young children who might be needing a time out, that we as a school are putting in place things to try and change those behaviors,” Graham said. “That’s a communication that comes to that alternative school teacher so that teacher knows this is what the behavior plan says, this is what we have done and this is how much we have done this.”
Before a student returns to their home school, there will be continuing communication between the alternative school and the home school regarding behavior and intervention.
“We really want this to work as a change of behavior, not just punitive,” Graham said.
Graham said students with established individualized education plans must continue to receive special education services as required, regardless of school assignment. The alternative school will closely monitor the number of students attending the program.
“That’s why we haven’t started this yet,” Graham said. “We wanted to give it time from September through the first of January to get our ducks in a row.”
In other business, the committee recommended the following policy changes:
•Boardmanship Code of Conduct, policy 1.2021, to state board members will refer complaints to the director of schools when appropriate, with other changes as recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association related to the board member’s standards conduct and relations with the community, teachers and personnel, other board members, the director of schools and themselves
•Duties of board members, policy 1.202, as recommended by the TSBA to provide an overview of board member duties
•Student assignments, policy 6.205, to reflect changes in state law regarding joint primary residential parents and school assignment, with parents able to designate the address to be used for student assignment at the start of each school year
•Alternative credit options, policy 4.209, to reflect changes in state law allowing students to enroll in statewide course access programs for up to two courses each year to be paid for by the local school system
•Tobacco-free schools, policy 1.803, to include vapor products and other tobacco products as prohibited in seating areas and public restrooms
•Code of behavior and discipline, policy 6.300, to reflect changes in state law requiring trauma-informed discipline practices and response to intervention behavioral plans among disciplinary options
•Basic Curriculum Program, policy 4.201, rescinded
•Class size ratio, policy 4.201, establishing pupil-teacher ratios will not exceed the averages outlined in state law
•Instructional goals, policy 4.100, to incorporate the basic curriculum program policy within the instructional goals of the school system, with a nondiscrimination statement
•Student records, policy 6.600, requiring the school system to provide copies of student records when a student transfers to another school within the school system or another school system
•Use of records, policy 6.603, rescinded
•Student wellness, policy 6.411, to change a citation from public act to Tennessee Code Annotated
