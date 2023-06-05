Cumberland County Board of Education Chairperson Teresa Boston wants to move forward with rebidding a renovation project at South Cumberland Elementary.
Boston said the project has not yet been rebid because funding has not been allocated. The county budget committee took no action on the budget amendment in May. It’s set to consider it again Tuesday night.
“We made a commitment to build the Cumberland County High School auditorium and we made the commitment to add these South classrooms,” Boston said during the June 1 meeting of the County Commission’s budget committee, which was reviewing the school system’s budget. “We decided 2 1/2 years ago that South was needed. And the board has voted unanimously to do that. The board supports that 100%. We want to see this project through.”
The panel is set to meet again Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. where it will again consider the budget amendment.
The renovation will add six classrooms to the school, four for the upper grades and two for the lower grades. It will eliminate use of a portable classroom currently used for part of the school day for career and technical education or tutoring programs.
It was set to be built using federal COVID-19 relief funds and was bid at $2.2 million. Those bids were rejected when the school system decided to use local funding for the project, which changes some of the required items of the bid, like a federal wage scale. The board hoped to rebid the project at a lower cost.
But members of the county’s budget committee questioned approving the budget amendment, citing questions on the need for the renovation and the impact on the school system’s fund balance.
“I’m not second-guessing anything,” said Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner. “We’ve seen the decrease in the fund balance. Do we think it prudent to take another $2.2 million out?”
The 2016-’17 budget fund balance approved was about $1.8 million. The 2017-’18 budget approved by the county anticipated a fund balance of $1.9 million, about $257,000 over the required 3% reserve. The proposed 2018-’19 budget put the fund balance at exactly the required 3% reserve.
But revenues were good that year. The projected starting fund balance increased to $5.8 million thanks to robust sales tax collections. The actual ending fund balance for the 2018-’19 budget was $7.3 million and, by the end of the 2020-’21 fiscal year, $12.3 million.
Last year, the budget used $7.5 million to balance the budget. That budget included several new positions, a district-wide upgrade in wireless internet connectivity, three buses, and about $2 million in maintenance projects.
The proposed school system budget for 2022-’23 includes an 8% raise for certified personnel, 4% for non-certified personnel, additional new buses and $2.4 million in maintenance projects
“[W]e still have a $1.3 million fund balance,” Boston said. “We’ve never had that.”
She added the board has set a goal of building up its reserve fund.
“The last two years, we’ve had an excellent fund balance. The discussions were, let’s keep this until we see what the CCHS auditorium and South additions look like. If we don’t need it, it’s there.
“It just so happened that we didn’t have enough [federal] money to do CCHS … if you approve that resolution, where does that leave South?”
Boston questioned why the committee would want to stop a project approved by the board to increase the fund balance.
“The committee has approved $386,000 as a fund balance. We’re a million over that,” she said. “We’ve been very cautious on our expenditures. We’ve been very dedicated to our expenditures.”
Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, said, “If they’ve got the fund balance they’re supposed to have by law, leave them alone.”
Stone countered the commission had responsibility to approve or reject any inter-fund transfers.
Threet previously served as principal at South Cumberland. The school was built in 1980 and has never had a renovation or addition. The renovation was part of a school system maintenance plan intended to update key parts of school facilities, like restrooms. Prior renovations under the plan addressed needs at CCHS and Martin Elementary.
“Fair is fair. If it’s their turn, it’s their turn,” Threet said.
The school had been slated for a renovation of about $750,000, but that project was put on hold as the school system grappled with the COVID-19 emergency and found it may qualify for federal funding to add new classrooms to the school.
South Principal Dawn Hall told the school board four classrooms are currently being shared by multiple occupants, with three teachers using one classroom.
Special education classes, response to intervention and instruction and counselors use hallways and closets to meet with students. Director of Schools William Stepp noted that many schools are using “every nook and cranny” of facilities to provide tutoring and other academic interventions.
“The one thing I see that was not approved was a feasibility study, one that would determine the priorities, the needs, etc,” John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, said. “Without the study, we can’t do renovations, we can’t do renovations simply because ‘it’s our turn.’ We need to do it on a priority basis.”
Patterson said Homestead Elementary, with multiple small buildings on the campus, may need renovations due to safety concerns.
He said a study could evaluate student growth trends and areas where population may be increasing in the coming years.
“That is a crucial point that should be undertaken,” Patterson said.
Boston said the budget includes $1.1 million for a renovation at North Cumberland, as part of the maintenance plan. The board is considering a feasibility study for its facilities, but that has not come before the board yet.
“We are working in that direction,” Boston said. “But the renovation at South has been approved by the board three, four times.”
Threet said, “I don’t feel like the county commission needs to micromanage the school board. There’s a lot of stuff the school board does that I don’t necessarily agree with, but I’m not on the school board.
“If they want to do this, they need to do this.”
