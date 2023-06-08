Members of the Cumberland County Commission’s budget committee expressed frustration that they did not receive the school system’s proposed budget ahead of the panel’s scheduled meeting June 1.
The budget, which had been approved by the Cumberland County Board of Education the evening before, totals more than $70 million.
“I’m upset we just got this,” Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner and chairperson of the budget committee, said as the meeting began. “I said if we got handed a budget, I wasn’t going to vote for it this year. We’ve not had time to study it. We don’t know what’s in here.”
She said the committee needed the budget a day or two prior to the scheduled meeting with the school system to allow committee members time to review.
“We don’t have a clue,” Hyder said. “We’ve heard rumors … You want us to vote it and we’re handed it as we sat down.”
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, said she was surprised at how late the board started its budget process.
“I think it could maybe be initiated sooner,” Stone said. “They were hammering things out literally this week. We’re looking at something that is hot of the press, but maybe it could be less hot and they could get it to us sooner.”
The $70.3 million budget includes several new positions, pay raises for employees, and several large projects, including an addition at South Cumberland Elementary.
Hyder said she had not attended any of the school system’s budget meetings, though other commissioners said they had.
The school board’s budget committee held its first meeting May 10, with subsequent meetings held May 15, May 24 and May 30. The budget was unanimously approved by the full board during a May 31 special-call meeting, which lasted about 20 minutes.
“We’ve got one of the best budgets we’ve had in a long time,” Teresa Boston, chairperson of the board and 8th District representative, told the Chronicle. “It’s all in there. We covered it all.”
As the commissioners questioned the budget timing, Shannon Stout, 9th District BOE representative, said members of the board had tried to start the process earlier. She said Boston, who also chairs the budget committee, had not called a meeting until May 10.
“To the defense of our director [Director of Schools William Stepp], he tried to start this process back in April,” Stout said. “Several of us tried to start this process back in April.
“We have been held back and put on the schedule we are on now. Several of us were not happy with the schedule and the way it was not inclusive. A lot of the board members could not be involved in the meetings because they were called so late,” Stout said.
Boston told the Chronicle there had been some technical difficulties with members of the board receiving the budget draft through Google Docs. She said there had also been some procedural questions at the start of the process in April.
“Once we were able to start, we held as many meetings as we could,” Boston said.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, said he understood that everything the budget committee approved was tentative pending final approval of the budget sometime around late July.
“We’re going to see if we have significant questions,” Sherrill said.
He said he attended two meetings of the school board’s budget committee and said there had been good discussion on matters in the budget.
Sherrill also noted the county is obligated by state law to provide a specific amount of funding — $18.9 million next year — in order to receive state education funding.
“Below that, we just say yes or no. As I understand it, although there’s a lot of details the committee may not like because it was too fast, we don’t really have that line-item right,” Sherrill said.
If the budget went beyond the county’s required funding level, the panel could then discuss changes to avoid raising taxes, he said.
“I’m not seeing how we have a whole lot to say,” Sherrill said.
Stone said there were items taken out of the budget that would then be put back in using the fund balance, after the budget is approved. Specifically, she referred to a $2.2 million allocation from the fund balance to pay for a renovation at South School. That matter was pending before the budget committee, which took no action on the budget amendment the month before.
Stone questioned using that much of the fund balance for the renovation.
The budget circulated at the meeting includes the $2.2 million in the current capital outlay budget, part of a $2.8 million line item that includes the overage for construction of the auditorium at Cumberland County High School.
If those funds are not used in this budget year, which ends June 30, the balance rolls over into the next year’s fund balance, increasing it by $2.2 million, unless it is allocated.
The school system is projecting ending the fiscal year with a fund balance of $5.1 million-$7.3 million — depending on the outcome of the $2.2 million budget amendment.
The proposed $70.3 million budget uses $1.7 million of the fund balance to balance the budget. These funds typically go for capital purchases like buses or maintenance projects.
The state asks school systems to reserve 3% of their budgets for emergencies — $2.1 million next year. That leaves an additional $1.3 million to $3.5 million above the required reserve amount in the fund balance.
Stone said, “We can send it back if they’re dipping into their fund balance. We have to approve that transfer.”
Overall, the budget is about $4 million more than last year.
The proposed budget includes an 8% raise for certified personnel, the first step toward increasing starting teacher pay to $50,000 by 2026 as proposed by Gov. Bill Lee. It also includes a 4% raise for non-certified personnel. All school system employees are paid on a step schedule that includes an increase for years of service. That’s about 3% per year for non-certified employees.
Pay increases make up $2.9 million in spending.
The budget also includes several new positions:
• a computer science and Science Technology Reading Engineering Art and Math (STREAM) coordinator
• seven new teachers to address caseloads in special education classrooms
• moving seven certified teachers from federal funding to general fund, as recommended by the state Department of Education
• two new instructors for a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, which is under review by the U.S. Department of the Army
• a new safe school counselor
• a social worker
Hyder questioned adding positions to the budget, noting that the county has told departments it is not considering new positions in the 2023-’24 budget.
Stepp noted the new teaching positions are driven by an increase in case loads, particularly in the elementary special education classrooms where teachers must serve students from age 3 through 8th grade.
Other increases include an estimated 5-10% increase in licensing for software and 3% for increased insurance premiums.
The budget was tentatively approved with a note that, should the county not approve a $2.2 million budget amendment allocating funds for an addition and renovation of South Cumberland Elementary, the budget must be changed to reflect that funding in the fund balance.
Moving forward, the commission must consider how it will fund the school system. They have not yet received information on property tax growth or the state’s estimates for sales tax growth in the next fiscal year.
Patterson cautioned commissioners about the impact of a recession on sales tax revenue. The county funds about $15.6 million of its $18.9 million school system obligation using sales tax.
“If sales tax comes in low because of a recession, we’re going to have to write a check to make up the difference.”
That could mean a tax increase, he warned.
Sherrill, however, noted that the county has no say on that funding, because they are required to provide the $18.9 million in local taxes to the school system.
