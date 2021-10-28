Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster was asked by the Commission’s Buildings and Grounds Committee to begin negotiations with a property owner of land at Houston Rd. and Hwy. 127 N. as the potential new home for the Woody convenience center.
The committee was presented three options Monday evening by County Solid Waste Director Conrad Welch as potential sites for the community convenience center now on the east side of Hwy. 127 N. near North Cumberland Elementary School.
The center is having to be relocated because of the Hwy. 127 N. road widening project underway by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The three options ranged from 1-2 1/2 acres of land, all within proximity of the present center.
The Houston Rd. site was the least expensive of the three and is about 1 1/2 miles from the present center.
Welch noted that the county needs to move quickly and this includes having a survey done. Finding a surveyor who can do the work in the time needed may be a formidable task onto itself. Most local surveyors are booked months in advance, Welch said.
Purchase price for the site has been set in the low $20,000 range for the 1-acre site that will provided two entrance/exits.
Because of the shape of the parcel, the county plans to negotiate purchase of extra land to meet the needs of the center. It was noted, however, the center would “fit” in the 1 acre being offered.
Foster is expected to return to the committee with a report on negotiations between the county and the landowner.
If the proposal meets the needs of the county for the center, the committee will begin the process of approval by recommending the plan to the budget committee for funding and the eventual approval of the full commission.
The only action taken Monday was asking Foster to negotiate with the landowner on the county’s behalf.
