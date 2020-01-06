Cumberland County owns hundreds of delinquent tax properties throughout the county. These properties are for sale to the public so a process has been adopted by the delinquent sales tax committee.
The committee adopted the procedure during its December monthly meeting.
“If a citizen wishes to place a bid on a tract of land the bid shall be the total amount of taxes, interest and penalty, clerk fee, advertising fee and attorney fee. If a bid is made and the total amount including taxes, interest and penalty, clerk fee and attorney fee, the delinquent tax committee may act appropriately to sell the property,” the policy states.
If a bid is less than the total of taxes owed, interest and penalty, clerk fee, advertising fee and attorney fee, the county commission must approve or deny the sale of the property.
Any bids accepted, whether it’s for the total amount owed or for less than what is owed, must have an advertisement run in the local newspaper stating the tract of land and the amount of the bid.
Other citizens who are interested in purchasing the same tract of land have 10 business days from the publication date to place a bid on the land, but must increase the bid by 10% or more. All parties making bids within the 10 business days of publication will have a day scheduled to appear before the delinquent tax committee and have an auction.
The only people who can participate in the auction are those making bids within the 10 business days of the publication.
The policy is based on Tennessee Code Annotated 67-5-2507.
It was unanimously approved after a motion was made by County Mayor Allen Foster. Foster’s motion was supported by Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner.
