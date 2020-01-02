Cumberland County’s Environmental Services Committee approved a procedure guiding residents on how to request a speed limit change on their road.
According to the procedure, “the resident must consult with both the county highway superintendent and county sheriff to determine if the speed limit should be changed, as well as determine what speed should be recommended. If there is an agreement it needs to be changed, the highway superintendent or environmental services committee chairman to confirm the change.”
The residents must create a petition that states the road name, number of homes and businesses, existing speed limit and the requested speed limit and reason for the requested change. The petition must be signed by 75% of the residents on the road.
After completing the petition, the residents must contact the Environmental Services Committee chairman or county mayor to place the request on the committee’s agenda. The residents must attend the meeting with the completed petition in order to be discussed and considered.
The committee will then either send the recommendation to the full county commission for its consideration, reject the proposal or require more information from the residents.
If it is recommended for approval, the county commission will be the final authority for the request and will vote via resolution on the recommendation.
If approved by the county commission, cost of the signage for the speed limit change may be passed on to the residents of the road in question.
