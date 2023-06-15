The Cumberland County Commission budget committee gave tentative approval to fund new equipment for towers that enable the county’s emergency responder radio system.
“Right now, they’re working as they should, but we’re on year seven of hardware that has a 6-10 year life,” explained Travis Cole, Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency director.
There are six towers at locations around the county that provide radio coverage for firefighters, emergency medical services and law enforcement. Replacing the two microwave hops at each tower location is estimated to cost $350,000.
If one of the towers were to be out of service, Cole said it could result in a geographic area of the county having no radio coverage until a repair could be made. Repairs could take six to eight weeks or longer to coordinate.
“They have to be ordered, billed, shipped and then scheduled for a crew to install them,” Cole said.
A replacement plan would allow the county to plan and control outages, he said. They could also reserve the microwaves from the towers to be used as emergency replacement for other towers.
All of the equipment is the same age.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, said he thinks the commission’s emergency service committee should meet more often to better understand the systems in place for emergency response.
“They show up here and we’re giving them a hard time interrogating them because we don’t know half the stuff we should,” Sherrill said.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, moved to approve the request to replace both microwave hops on one tower next year, supported by Greg Maxwell, 8th District commissioner. The motion was approved.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, said, “I see a rotation coming up. It’s going to be here every year for five years.”
The panel also approved $150,000 to replace bidirectional antennas for five schools to enable emergency communications. Cole has identified a grant that could cover up to 75% of the cost, but he does not know when those funds will be awarded.
The antennas help school resource officers communicate with the central communications system. School construction and the location of several schools can interfere with radio transmissions.
“These remedy that,” Cole explained.
Cole said he had not asked the school system to fund the antennas.
The panel also approved $200,000 to purchase a used tanker truck for the Cumberland County Fire Department.
Cumberland County Fire Chief Trevor Kerley explained the county’s 1991 tanker is in need of extensive repairs — potentially more than the $200,000 budget request. The tank leaks, and it requires more maintenance to keep running. It’s also one of the few vehicles with a standard transmission, and it’s getting harder to find people who can drive those, Kerley said.
“We just want to take it out of service,” Kerley told the committee.
He found a company in Pennsylvania that sells used fire apparatus.
“We can actually replace this truck with a 10- to 12-year newer truck, for less,” Kerley said.
“We can get a used truck cheaper than I can repair this truck. The truck’s wore out.”
If funds allow, he’d like to also replace a support truck, which has transmission issues. He believes he can get both for the $200,000 appropriation.
Sherrill questioned why Kerley hadn’t asked for trucks in last year’s budget.
“We didn’t say no to a single thing last year,” Sherrill said.
Kerley said he did request trucks last year — another tanker to replace an older model. New trucks are taking over a year to be delivered, and he doesn’t yet have the new tanker.
“We’re just catching up,” Kerley said. “I was grateful we got a new one. But, they went up $32,000. We took half the paving money to pay for it.”
That’s when Kerley began exploring used fire trucks.
The panel also approved $15,000 to purchase a new skid unit to replace one that was pieced together from available scrap pieces, but it has issues, such as gas in the oil and an undersized motor.
Sherrill said he thinks the county may be hard pressed to add new personnel for the county, such as three new part-time positions requested by the fire department, due to the cost.
“But maintaining good stuff for the current people, I think that’s a good plan,” Sherrill said.
Other items approved as part of the capital outlay budget were $865 for three office chairs for the Veterans Service Office that had previously been cut, $18,100 for a new smoke detector system at the jail, and an additional $40,000 to purchase two to three trucks for the sanitation department.
All approvals by the committee are tentative pending the final budget discussions, which will likely be held in July.
The budget committee is scheduled to meet June 22 at 4:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse to discuss donations to nonprofit organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.