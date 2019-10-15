Cumberland County’s budget committee approved a $100,000 budget amendment for the Board of Education to offer bus driver incentives during its meeting last week.
Janet Graham, director of schools told commissioners on the committee the BOE had approved taking $100,000 from the maintenance and maintenance and repair services line and transferring it to bus driver incentives.
The incentives include reimbursements of the cost for required Tennessee Department of Transportation annual physicals, a pilot program of four afternoon only bus attendants, $150 quarterly safety attendance bonuses and to pay teacher drivers on snow days.
“The board has approved this and we are moving dollars from an operating line to a personnel line,” Graham said.
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, asked, “Are the funds in the bus driver’s line being used, as well?”
“Yes, they are,” Graham replied.
Charles MacLeod asked if there would be enough funds in the maintenance line to cover the rest of the maintenance budget.
Kacee Harris, chief financial officer of the BOE, said, ”It’s hard to tell where unknown costs may come from. We believe so.”
Wilson then moved to approve the amendment and Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, supported the motion.
The committee also approved the following amendments:
•$8,550 for the county clerk’s office for an additional work station.
•$3,461 for the sheriff’s office for data processing equipment.
•$109,115 for the sheriff’s office to accept a grant for administration of the sex offender registry.
•$2,997 for the Art Circle Public Library to accept a grant for computer technology.
•$3,853.15 for the Cumberland County Health Department for smoking cessation programs through the tobacco settlement funds.
•$6,750 for the Cumberland County EMS department to accept donations for video laryngoscopes.
The amendments will be reviewed by the Cumberland County Commission during its October monthly meeting Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.