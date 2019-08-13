The Cumberland County Delinquent Tax Committee tentatively approved the sale of six delinquent tax properties last week.
The properties are owned by the county. The sales were approved pending no other bids are submitted before the August Cumberland County Commission meeting.
The sale of the properties must also be approved by the county commission.
The first two property sales considered were to William Salazar & Maria L. Perez.
The couple offered $366.60 for property at 2127 Utah Trace, in Lake Tansi and $368 for the adjoining property at 2125 Utah Trace.
Both offers were accepted by the committee.
The third lot tentatively sold was to Colleen Lane for an offer of $271 for property at 4004 Gua Dr. in Lake Tansi.
The last three lots were tentatively sold to Steven Anthony Martin. Martin offered $260.50 for property at 116 Folkstone Rd. in Fairfield Glade, $261.70 for the adjoining property at 114 Folkstone Rd., and $339.90 for property at 137 Stratford Dr. in Fairfield Glade.
A $45 advertising fee is also added to each offer to cover advertising costs paid by the county.
The delinquent tax property committee meets as offers are made to the county for county-owned properties on the delinquency list. After taxes are not paid for a property for several years, they are turned over to the clerk and master’s office.
If the taxes remain unpaid, the property is then sold by the county in a foreclosure sale. Properties that do not sell at the foreclosure sale are listed for sale to the public.
A list of the delinquent tax properties is available at the Cumberland County Mayor’s office and at the cumberlandcountytn.gov. Properties are listed under the “How do I” tab.
For more information about available delinquent tax properties, call the Cumberland County Mayor’s office at 484-6165.
