The Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission approved the proposed 2020 county road list during its monthly meeting last week. The Cumberland County road list consists of 1,752 roads for a total of 1,020 miles. The road list does not have any additions or removals from 2019. No road name changes were requested.
The committee recommended the list to the environmental committee for its consideration as the next step in the approval process. If approved by the environmental committee, the road list will be reviewed for adoption by the Cumberland County Commission in January 2020.
The planning commission approved the following property division:
Qualls Division
Harold Qualls submitted a final subdivision plat creating one new lot from property larger than five acres near Ernest Neal Rd. The new lot will be 2.74 acres with an existing residential structure and two existing accessory structures. The new lot will have access to Ernest Neal Rd. via a 25-foot ingress/egress easement. It requires a five-foot right-of-way variance. The new lot will be served by an existing two-inch water line. It was unanimously approved with the five-foot right-of-way variance.
Upper Cumberland Development District Staff Planner Tommy Lee approved the following subdivisions and combinations and submitted them to the Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission for its review:
Kindrick division
Andy Kindrick submitted a final subdivision plat creating one new lot from property larger than five acres on Carson Lane. The new lot will consist of 1.38 acres and is currently vacant. The new lots will be served by an existing water line.
Lewis division
Sylvia Lewis submitted a final subdivision plat creating one new lot from property larger than five acres located on Deep Draw Rd. The new lot will consist of 1.01 acres, and an existing residential structure. The new lots will be served by an existing two-inch water line.
Richmond combination
Dennis Richmond submitted a final combination plat creating one new lot from two existing lots on Juniper Dr. The new lot will consist of .48 acres and an existing residential structure. It will be served by an existing six-inch water line and an existing two-inch sewer line.
Bainsky combination
Robert Bainsky submitted a final combination plat creating one new lot from two existing lots on Brambleton Dr. The new lot will consist of .91 acres and is currently vacant. The new lot will be served by an existing water line.
Trevino combination
Kathy Trevino submitted a final combination plat creating one new lot from two existing lots on Dalefield Loop. The new lot will consist of .52 acres and is currently vacant. The new lot will be served by an existing six-inch water line.
Ritzman adjustment
Andrea Ritzman submitted a final lot line adjustment plat adjusting the common boundary line of two existing parcels for property located on Genesis Rd. The first lot will be 1.57 acres with an existing residential structure. The second is larger than five acres and is not subject to the jurisdiction of the planning commission. The new lots will be served by an existing six-inch water line.
Davis adjustment
Tony Davis submitted a final lot line adjustment plat adjusting the common boundary line of two existing parcels for property located on Burgess Ln. After the adjustment, one lot will consist of 1.98 acres, an existing residential structure and an existing accessory structure. The second lot will consist of 2.21 acres and an existing residential structure. The new lots will be served by an existing two-inch water line.
Threet adjustment
Darrell Threet submitted a final lot line adjustment plat adjusting the common boundary line of two existing parcels of property on Gordon Rd. After the adjustment, one lot will consist of 1.30 acres and an existing residential structure. The second lot will consist of 2.21 acres, an existing residential structure and an existing accessory structure. The new lots will be served by an existing four-inch water line.
