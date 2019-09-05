Crab Orchard Elementary students should be moved into the new school building after fall break, according to Janet Graham, director of schools.
The budget committee also approved a request from the Board of Education to spend the remaining contingency funds from the Crab Orchard Elementary School project on additional work at the school. Contingency funds are funds in place on a project if there are unexpected problems or costs to address.
Graham gave an update to the county’s budget committee regarding progress on the school project.
“Everything is going well. We expect the furniture to be delivered the last week of September, and the students should move in the day after fall break. The sewer project is going well and it’s on time and the timing together with the new portion should be good,” Graham said.
She said the BOE has been fortunate on the project and hasn’t needed many change orders, and they don’t anticipate anything major for the remainder of the project.
Graham told commissioners a roofing problem on the 2001 portion of the building that could not be repaired and needs to be replaced.
“We want to leave the entire facility with a big check where there’s nothing left to repair … We have a chance to do some of those projects in the 2001 facility and bring it up to the standards of the new building,” Graham said.
She said the school board is requesting permission to use the remaining contingency funds from the project of roughly $235,000.
Graham said additional work projects needed are driveway and paving at an estimated cost of $88,900; $100,000 for the roof replacement; $10,200 for safety tiles, $9,540 for painting; and $52,910 for replacing doors that are rusted and allowing water into the building. The total of the work would be roughly $261,550.
That would leave a shortage of $26,581.
Graham said, “If it runs over, that would be our issue to cover it.”
Graham and Kim Chamberlin, architect of Upland Design, said the costs may not be as much.
Graham said the timing is right and the contractors are in place already working on the project.
Chamberlin agreed and said unless there was a surprise, he did not think there would be any further use for contingency funds.
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, said, “I agree. It’s good timing, and we wouldn’t have to wait.”
Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, moved to allow the BOE to use the contingency funds for the additional work.
Sue York, 1st District commissioner, supported the motion.
“I think it’s a good idea to upgrade the older part and do it how it should be done,” York said.
Graham said, “We wanted to ask.”
She also wondered if the full county commission would need to approve the action or could they get started now.
Nathan Brock, Cumberland County finance director, said, “The funding is already in place and has been approved. A report to the county commission would be OK.”
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner and budget committee chairwoman, said she would prefer a vote from the county commission, too.
“The money is in place but it is a decision we’re making. I just feel it would be in proper order,” Stone said.
The motion was unanimously approved.
The committee also elected Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, to serve as vice chairman of the committee. A vice chairman was needed due to the resignation of John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, from the committee.
Patterson was replaced on the committee by Carl MacLeod, 9th District commissioner.
