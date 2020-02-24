The Cumberland County Budget Committee approved a tentative budget review calendar for fiscal year 2020-’21 during its February meeting. County departmental budget reviews are scheduled to start May 7 with an all-day meeting beginning at 8 a.m.
The tentative schedule includes the following meetings:
•May 7, 8 a.m. — County Fire and EMS. Other departments under the county mayor’s office may also be included on this day.
•May 12, 4:30 p.m. — General Fund departments including courtroom security, sheriff’s office, special patrols, jail, juvenile services, other public safety and drug enforcement under the drug fund.
•May 14, 4:30 p.m. — Contracts with nonprofit agencies/charitable organizations, capital and personnel requests.
•June 2, 4:30 p.m. — Regular monthly budget meeting.
•June 4, 4:30 p.m. — Board of Education, school nutrition and federal programs under the school system.
•June 11, 4:30 p.m. — Call backs if needed. General budget review with revenue assumptions, compensation discussion, cost-of-living adjustment and part-time employees.
•July 14, 4:30 p.m. Budget roll up and review nonprofit/charitable organizations final review.
•July 16, 4:30 p.m. Reserved for any potential wrap-up.
•July 21, 4:30 p.m. Final review of roll up and consolidated budgets.
•July 23, 4:30 p.m. Reserved for any final actions by committee.
•Aug. 10 — tentative special-called meeting of county commission for fiscal year 2020-’21 budget approval.
The dates are tentative and subject to change. Changes will be reported once the Chronicle is notified.
All budget committee review meetings will be in the small meeting room on the third floor of the Cumberland County Courthouse on Main St.
The tentative meeting schedule was approved after Jerry Cooper, 7th District, moved for approval. Cooper’s motion was supported by Charles Seiber, 4th District.
