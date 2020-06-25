This past spring, the Stone Memorial High School Lady Panther basketball team came within two games of the school’s first state championship.
Their road to the state championship came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the impressive season also showed the cost of success.
“Additional expenses were accrued with the lack of availability of school transportation. Therefore, the team was required to seek alternative transportation via a charter bus,” said Principal Kelly Smith and Assistant Principal Lance Kennedy in a letter to the board of education.
They asked the policy committee to review policy 2.9001, board funding of student competitions. This policy says the board will provide funding to school-sponsored teams participating in a national competition.
Requirements for funding include the funding support a school-sponsored activity, caps funding at $1,500 per request or 25% of the total cost, and requires invoices and receipts with a recommendation from the director of schools.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, was surprised the policy stated the board “will” provide funding for national competitions.
“I believe to make that kind of commitment is dangerous,” Brock said. “I don’t think it can ever be something that we will do unless it’s something we absolutely expect and promise to do.”
He recommended the policy committee change “will” provide funding to “may” provide funding.
But he was also concerned extending this financial support to state competitions could quickly deplete the money available.
“We’ve got a set amount of money,” Brock said. “At what point do we start distributing this if we say we will fund activities? If we have two successful football teams that go to state playoffs, we’re going to eat a large portion of this.”
The board budgeted $7,500 for this purpose in the 2019-’20 budget. The early dismissal of school in March and the cancellation of national events kept requests for the funding low this year. The Cumberland County High School cheerleaders received $1,500 to defray costs for their trip to a national cheer competition in Florida in February. That trip’s total cost exceeded $21,000, with the team taking on various fundraising activities in the months before the competition.
In the spring of 2019, however, the board was faced with $9,000 in requests for funding for various Career and Technical student organizations taking part in national events with a budget of $6,000 available. At that time, the board agreed to provide $200 per student to defray travel and lodging costs.
Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, said national events often take place at the end of the school year, and the student competition funding is set up on a first-come, first-served basis.
“All of that money is going to be completely gone before anything national even happens,” she said.
Board members did say teams facing a particular hardship may present their request to the board for consideration.
“After we get the school year started, look at what the budget is like, the funding that is coming in — I don’t think we’ll ever say no whenever it’s possible for us to take care of some kids,” Brock said.
The policy change will go to the full board for consideration on first reading June 25.
The panel tabled action on policy 6.303, interrogations and searches, until the July meeting to allow time to consult with law enforcement, school resource officers, the safety coordinator and board attorney.
Bo Magnusson, safety coordinator, said the changes were suggested by the Tennessee School Boards Association and would move portions of the policy to procedures.
Policy 6.202, home schools, was pulled from the agenda with additional changes for discussion pending. It will be part of the July policy committee agenda.
