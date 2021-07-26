Electrical problems caused by an electrical system that can no longer handle peak demand was mulled by the Cumberland County Commission’s budget and grounds committee July 8.
That panel then unanimously sent to the issue to the budget committee to determine funding sources and if that panel wants to include the upgrade in its budget.
With the annual fair around the corner, concern was expressed by Community Complex Manager Don Moody and Adam Sebia, county maintenance supervisor, over whether the present system can light up one more major event without power interruption or failure.
The present system was installed about ten years ago. Demand on the system has steadily increased and now, Sebia said, he fears the system has become a safety hazard.
“It will take extensive work to repair,” he said, and suggested that if the county were to replace the electrical system, cost efficient LED lightning should be considered in the update.
The amount of money LED lightning would save versus repairing the old system would help pay for the update, Moody and Sebia said. “We will save on efficiency and will pay for itself in a few years.”
A proposal of replacing arena, event buildings and security lights and wiring was forwarded.
“The demand on the present system is blowing breakers in the middle of events,” Moody added.
Even if the project were to begin this week, both men said they doubted the work could be completed in time for the fair. Personnel will have to be on hand to monitor heat generated in the breakers due to the overload demand.
Cost of the project was estimated at $52,000.
Commission Jim Blalock made a motion to send the request to the budget committee in an effort to find funding for the project.
