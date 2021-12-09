The clock is ticking on finding a new location for the Woody convenience center.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has offered the county a settlement to cover improvements made on the property where residents dispose of household garbage and recycling and moving equipment. But the state already has ownership of the land, which the county had leased.
“Technically, since we own the property underlying it, we have the legal authority to take possession at any time,” said Katherine Kahlon, TDOT right-of-way supervisor. “We don’t want to do that. We want to work with you. But if we get the feeling you’re going to keep pushing it out, we may have to do that. As long as the process is moving forward, I plan to let that continue.”
The Hwy. 127 North road project is underway. Land prep is continuing on both sides of the convenience center on the east side of the highway in that area.
“Every day that we are delayed is costing us money because we can’t get on this property,” said Kahlon.
The state has offered the county $26,400 for improvements and $26,100 to move county-owned property to a new location. The county estimates it can move the items for less than the estimated cost.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, moved to approve the offers from TDOT, supported by Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner.
The Cumberland County Commission had removed a resolution to purchase a parcel of land in the area of Ed Houston Rd. from its agenda in November and referred the matter to the environmental committee.
Cumberland County Solid Waste Supervisor Conrad Welch presented the panel with seven options, one of which he had added just the day before.
The panel soon determined the new site, about three acres at 6598 Hwy. 127 N., north of Tate Rd., was the preferred location due to size of the lot, existing tree barriers to surrounding residences and access from the main road.
“Some of the property is just too small for us to be able to maneuver and turn around,” Welch said.
Potential parcels ranged from .74 acres to more than 3 acres. Prices ranged from $45,000 for .74 acres to $100,000 for 2.5 acres.
The parcel at 6598 Hwy. 127 N. has trees on it, mostly pine said property owner Randy England. It is bordered by Scott Creek, which the county would stay away from due to environmental regulations, Welch said.
It will require some fill material to level the lot for use as a convenience center. Commissioners asked if TDOT could assist with fill dirt for a new site. That would require talking with the road designers and contractor, as the contract has already been let for the project, TDOT representatives said.
Sue York, 2nd District commissioner, asked if the adjoining property owners had been contacted to avoid a conflict when the matter advances to the county commission.
England said he had previously offered the land to owners on either side of the parcel, but they had declined. He had notified one of the neighbors of his intention to offer the property to the county for a convenience center, but had not heard back from them.
“I have a clear conscience,” England said.
Welch said there was enough property to leave a buffer of trees to screen the operation from surrounding property.
Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner, moved to negotiate the purchase of the parcel, supported by John Patterson, 9th District commissioner.
Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner, said, “Are we going to go talk to these people by it? We don’t need to get into what we did last time.”
Davis said, “We’re going to run into that situation no matter where we go.”
Cooper said, “If they know what’s going on and not just be throwing something in there on them. I’m for this — this is the place I think we need. But we don’t need to have people either side throwing a fit.”
David Gibson, 4th District commissioner, said, “I understand your concerns. But if this were 20 years ago with the dumpsters compared to convenience centers, I’d be worried, too. You can’t make everybody happy when you’re dealing with convenience centers.”
The motion passed unanimously. Cooper added he didn’t oppose the location, but he wanted to reach out to the neighbors.
The committee also recommended a resolution to transfer ownership of Tanner Trail road right-of-way to the Jerald A. Lafond Irrevocable Trust. The county approved closing the road and removing it from the county’s road list in July. No other property owners are adjacent to the right-of-way.
The panel also approved releasing right-of-way property on Dartmoor Dr. off Peavine Rd. that was not needed in the recent road project.
The items will go before the Cumberland County Commission at its Dec. 20 meeting. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St. A work session on the motorsports park planned at Plateau Partnership Park in Westel will be held at 5 p.m. at the courthouse.
