The budget committee of the Cumberland County Commission gave preliminary approval Wednesday for a certified tax rate of $1.135 per $100 of assessed value.
The certified tax rate provides about $274,000 in new revenue for the county budget, but reflects increased property values following the 2022 reappraisal.
“You can see the increase in assessments,” County Finance Director Nathan Brock told the budget committee. “That number is calculated by the state.”
The certified tax rate is 43.03 cents lower than last year’s tax rate of $1.5653 per $100 of assessed value.
Brock said the commission has the authority to exceed the certified tax rate.
“If you still intend on keeping those personnel and capital items, we have to fine tune pennies moved to the general fund,” Brock said.
Overall, property values in Cumberland County increased from $1.6 billion last year to $2.26 billion this year, driven by increases in the housing and land markets.
The county has also seen high numbers of new homes built. Cumberland County E-911 reported 673 new addresses in the county from July 1, 2021, through May 30, 2022.
The county budget is calculated with a 5% property tax delinquency rate. Each penny of the tax rate generates $215,184 in revenue.
Brock also reviewed sales tax revenue which exceeded budget expectations by 10.37%.
Final figures must wait for July reporting, but Brock anticipates $13.6 million in sales tax collections for the year — funding which goes to the school system. That’s about $950,000 more than the budgeted amount of $12.6 million.
Looking ahead, Brock projected sales tax collections would remain robust, estimating another 10.37% increase in revenue — $15 million.
He also looked to two new retail developments scheduled to open in 2022: Buc-ee’s opening in June and Chick-Fil-A scheduled to open in August. Those businesses could add another $412,000 to the county’s coffers, he said. The figures were based on industry and company financial projections.
Such an increase in sales tax revenue offers the county an opportunity to shift the property tax distribution, Brock said. He suggested moving 14 cents on the property tax from the school budget to the county general budget.
“How you fund the BEP funding requirement is your decision,” he said.
That would add just over $3 million to the county’s general fund revenue, bringing it to about $33 million.
That would leave 12.36 cents going to the school budget, about $2.65 million. That combined with the county’s sales tax revenue and other school funding sources — including past year’s tax collections, mixed drink tax, and property tax collections from the clerk and master’s office — would meet the county’s $18.9 million funding obligation for the school system. That figure is set by the state as a match for state education funding.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, questioned if Brock was too conservative in his sales tax projections.
“I think it might be higher,” Sherrill said, pointing to spending on American Rescue Plan Act projects that will impact the next fiscal year. However, much of those funds went to nonprofit or government organizations that do not pay sales tax.
Sales tax grew modestly from 2016 through 2010, with annual growth of 2% to 6% in 2020. In the 2021 fiscal year, sales tax collections swelled by 18.98%. That year included multiple stimulus payments due to the pandemic and a change in state law regarding distribution of sales tax from internet purchases.
Several commissioners have noted there were signs of a slowing economy, with inflation at a 40-year high. If the county were to miss its sales tax projections, it would have to make up any difference from its general budget fund balance.
Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, moved to move 14 cents of the property tax rate from the school fund to the general fund and to set sales tax projections at the amount presented.
Sherrill remained optimistic the county would see increased sales tax collections in the coming year.
“I believe we’re going to have a higher sales tax continuing next year, even if we go into a recession, because people want to be here,” he said.
He proposed moving 15 cents of property tax funds out of the school fund to the general fund budget and increasing sales tax projections by another $215,184.
“It sounds like we’re gaining more business than we’re losing,” Sherrill said.
Threet agreed to change his motion to move 15 cents and adjust the sales tax, supported by Sherrill. The committee approved the move.
Moving 15 cents from the school budget to the county general budget would increase revenue by $3.2 million. County Mayor Allen Foster said ambulance service collections have also consistently exceeded revenue estimates by about $400,000. He recommended reflecting that in the budget.
That would give the county an estimated $7.35 million in its fund balance to end the next fiscal year.
The panel also discussed using the debt service fund balance to pay for capital projects in the coming year. The county has about $17.6 million in the debt service reserve fund, just shy of three years of debt payments. Next year’s debt payments will total $6.6 million.
The county could pay off about $1 million in variable rate debt next year, Brock noted. That would also impact the fund reserve. The county’s debt service policy calls for reserving two to three years of payments.
Foster said, “I recommend you take it all [from debt service]. There’s plenty in there and I prefer to keep cash on hand in the general fund. It’s more fluid.”
The move could add another $3 million to the general fund balance, bringing the estimated ending fund balance to about $10.35 million.
Brock said the finance department would need to review the capital projects to determine which ones were eligible for funding from the debt service reserve. Some technology items are paid for with designated funds from offices that collect fees, like the register of deeds office. Other items have grants that will offset the cost, like the purchase of new voting machines.
