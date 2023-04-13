Cumberland County Parks and Recreation Manager Donnie Moody had a question for Cumberland County Commissioners.
“How do you view the [Community Complex]? Is it a community resource or is it a revenue generator? Or, is it both?” Moody asked members of the county’s building and grounds committee April 6.
Current rental rates range from $25 a day for a picnic shelter to $1,050 a day for grounds rental at the Community Complex. Commercial renters — those selling tickets for events — also pay a portion of their gate proceeds.
The most popular rental is $50 a day for the multi-purpose building, Moody said.
“That is baby showers and birthday parties and little family get-togethers,” he said.
Doubling those rates could increase revenue for the parks and recreation department — which includes the Community Complex. But doing so could also exclude many residents from being able to access the facilities.
“In the long run, I don’t think you’re going to make more money,” Moody said. “There are people in the community that can’t afford to pay more than that.”
He recommended no changes to the rental rates in the coming year.
Tom Isham, 2nd District commissioner, said, “I agree with you. People need that building. It needs to be used. And, it’s tax-payer funded.”
But the rentals include access to tables and chairs, benches and other items. Tables and chairs are included at no additional charge if the event holder sets them up themselves.
Moody suggested increasing the cost for having those tables and chairs set up by parks and recreation staff.
Currently, tables are set up for $1 each with chairs at 25 cents each.
“A lot of times, we see people not take care of our stuff or not leaving it like we want it left, so we still have to clean,” Moody said. “These fees are terribly low.”
Moody is struggling with staffing. He has three people on the staff and has struggled to hire part-time workers.
“If it’s 400 people, it takes us all day and we’re losing money,” Moody told the committee.
Moody said he hasn’t been able to find part-time applicants, possibly due to the wage of $10 an hour. He had eight applicants. Four refused the job when offered. Of the four hired, one is working 15 hours a week. One worked four months, another one month and the final part-time employee worked three days.
“The two who worked the longest were just with us until they found a new job,” Moody said.
Moody wanted to raise the price of table and chair set up to encourage more event holders to take that work on themselves.
“The grass isn’t going to stop growing. It’s going to take a lot of our efforts to keep the grass mowed, to keep the arena up, to keep the park up,” Moody said.
Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, said people would continue to use the facility so long as the county kept a “fair price.”
“Where else would anybody go for events like this?” Lowe said.
The committee elected to increase the cost of table set up and other amenities at double the current rates.
Moody presented multiple changes to the parks and recreation polices and procedures manual during the meeting.
Moody recommended a change that allows event holders to serve alcohol both indoors and outdoors with permission from the complex manager. Currently alcohol is only permitted outdoors and vendors must seek approval from the building and grounds committee.
“This gives us a way to regulate it. We’re under the same standards for security and percentage of the sale,” Moody said.
Event holders must pay a refundable deposit prior to the event, which is equal to the building rental fee.
Event holders must also hire security for their event. Commissioners asked for some additional language regarding certified or trained security personnel.
“I hate to dictate who they hire for security,” Moody said, adding he refers event holders to local security companies, or several hire off-duty law enforcement officers.
Moody also asked that hours be set for the complex rental from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Most events are done by 10 p.m., Moody said, but some go late into the night. That causes issues with staffing, he said.
“After 10 we can ask people to leave,” he said. “There’s only a few, and this would help us manage that.”
The panel also agreed to allow the department to get a debit/credit card machine to take payments. This not only makes it easier for Moody to take deposits to reserve a date for a rental, but to keep a hold for a damage deposit without having to take a check that must be deposited with the county and then refunded.
The county is also preparing to install a digital sign at Hwy. 127 and Industrial Blvd. Once installed, Moody suggested offering digital sign advertising for events at a charge of $100 a day.
“That sign is a revenue generator for us,” Moody said.
Moody also updated the committee on changes in ownership to an adjoining parcel.
Orion Investments of Tennessee, with Butch Smith as the registered agent, has purchased the former factory building on Industrial Blvd. and has been cleaning up a fence line.
“We always assumed the property line was the fence line,” Moody said.
A survey found property that had been maintained by the county for many years was not actually on county property. The property line is about midway in a gravel road that provides secondary access to the community complex primarily used during the fair and previously during the mass vaccination clinics for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moody said Smith had offered to allow the county to continue use of the gravel drive provided the county continues to maintain the property over to the fence.
“We reached a gentleman’s agreement that we will keep it mowed. We’re already mowing over there anyway, and it’s maybe 20 more yards, but it’s going to make it look so nice,” Moody said.
Several members of the committee recommended establishing a written agreement with Smith for use of the road so that a record exists. Others noted that if access from the road were removed, the county and public would still have access from other entrances.
“Whether he honors his agreement or not, it’s not going to affect us much,” Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, said. “I don’t see a thing wrong with the gentleman’s agreement.”
Moody said part of the property where the road meets Industrial Blvd. has no listed owner. This would have been where railroad tracks once were located. When the railroad abandoned the tracks, half the easement was returned to the adjoining property, but the county was never deeded the other half. The panel suggested the county acquire that property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.