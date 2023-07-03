The Cumberland County Commission budget committee gave tentative approval to requests for funds from community nonprofit agencies last week, including several new applicants. But they warned their decision could change if revenue projections show a shortfall in funding for the coming year.
“We’ve got to pay the bills first and then pay the employees,” said Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner. “After that, we’ll see what we’ve got.”
Sarah Halcott, executive director of Creative Compassion, said the organization had not applied for funding since she became head of the agency because, “I did not know we could apply.”
She sought $5,000 for administrative costs associated with several grants that support the mission of the organization, which is safe and affordable housing.
The agency builds new homes for qualifying applicants, offers affordable mortgage financing, assists with utility and rent payments and pays for repairs for senior citizens, disabled homeowners and veterans.
Halcott said the agency had been in Cumberland County since 1989 and had built $9.2 million in homes, 90% of which are in Cumberland County. They have also provided $300,000 in home repairs, with another $115,000 scheduled for this year. Creative Compassion has been awarded the HOME Investment Partnerships Program grant and the Self-Help Homeownership Opportunity Program grant in the past, but the use of those funds for administrative costs is limited.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, supported the motion to fund Creative Compassion, but he cautioned Halcott that if the budget is going to be tight, new requests will be first to be cut.
Jim Blalock, with the Pleasant Hill Historical Society, sought $5,000 to support Pioneer Hall Museum in Pleasant Hill. The museum shares the story of the Pleasant Hill Academy, a boarding school that taught the children of the community in the late 1800s and early 1900s, and the legacy of Dr. May Cravath Wharton, a pioneer in medical care on the Cumberland Plateau who helped bring a hospital to the community.
The museum has seen renewed interest this year, with more than 240 visitors since the museum opened in May.
“Cumberland County is a tourist county, and we have a lot of tourists that come,” he said.
Blalock said the museum had been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in fewer donations, but building upkeep continued, including replacement of an air conditioning unit. The society has invested $36,000 on window replacements and $12,000 on a roof repair.
“We’re trying to survive and get things going,” Blalock said.
He said the historical society is working with Pleasant Hill Elementary on history programs and other activities.
Commissioner Rebecca Stone said the request was a fraction of the expenses the society covers for the museum and added, “That facility is a jewel. We never want to see anything happen to it.”
John Moore with the Renegade Mountain Community Club requested help repairing a dry hydrant in the community to improve fire protection for the community atop Renegade Mountain. There are 140 structures on Renegade Mountain, located up a mountain road high above Crab Orchard.
The elevation gain makes it difficult to support firefighting, Moore said.
“The water system at the top is new; however, it is not backed up by a generator,” Moore said. “If we have an ice storm, or storm or fire, we only have the residual water in the tank.”
In 2017, a fire destroyed eight condominium units because fire trucks had to travel down to Crab Orchard to refill their tankers and return to the scene.
Moore said he’d talked with Cumberland County Fire Chief Trevor Kerley about a dry hydrant. Dry hydrants are installed in water sources, like lakes or ponds, that allow fire department trucks to quickly connect and pump water into a tanker truck to support fire fighting.
“It will keep the truck on top of the mountain, going over to the pond to draw water for 3-5 minutes rather than going back down the road and back up,” Moore said.
A dry hydrant is in place, but it needs to be replaced. He estimated it would be about $5,000. The community club would cover the cost above that amount, he said.
Sherrill noted the Renegade community had recently resolved ongoing litigation regarding leadership for the private community. They had resolved issues regarding water supply, electrical service and who had the right to develop the property.
“This is a group that has now solved almost every problem they have and will become an economic hub in that region of the county,” Sherrill said, adding he would not support ongoing county support. “They just need some help. They’ve just gotten started.”
Moore said the community had finally settled seven lawsuits, and the Tennessee Supreme Court had denied an appeal.
“The problem with this is, the impact is high, but our financial ability to get to it is low. We thought this might be a great project that benefits county residents, helps the fire department, helps the ISO rating,” Moore said. “It’s something that needs to be done. We just don’t have the funds to get to it.”
Stone said she was unsure of supporting the request because the county has time and again told other communities the county won’t buy fire hydrants.
“I’ve had calls within my district asking why the county won’t buy their fire hydrant,” Stone said.
Residents are tasked with coming together with neighbors to pay for a hydrant so they enjoy reduced rates on homeowners insurance.
Members of the committee also questioned the association’s tax status. The county takes requests from 501(c)(3) charitable organizations, but the community organization is a social welfare organization, a 501(c)(4), which is also a tax-exempt organization, but donations are not tax deductible.
The request was tentatively approved.
The panel also approved up to $20,000 to support a grant application from the Homestead Tower Association, which is seeking state funds to complete some maintenance projects at the historic structure. The potential $100,000 grant would require $40,000 in matching funds.
Stone suggested splitting the cost of the match — $20,000 from the county and $20,000 from the association — to take care of several years’ worth of repairs. She also suggested the county accept the grant funds and run it through their finance department, fronting the repair costs that are often funded on a reimbursement basis.
The panel also approved $850 for the Military Memorial Museum for book restoration services as they work toward opening a reading room and research library.
Mark Pfaffenroth, director of the museum, said they had been gifted a collected of rare books written on the U.S. Civil War in the 1880s and 1890s.
Other nonprofit requests that were tentatively approved were:
•$52,500 for the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce
Funds are used for various items that promote Cumberland County tourism.
•$30,625 for the Cumberland County Playhouse for promotions
•$12,000 for the Cumberland County Rescue Squad
•$30,000 for Fair Park Senior Center
•$17,100 for Hilltoppers
•$3,240 for Cumberland County Young Marines
•$4,500 for the Veterans Honor Guard
•$5,000 for Wags and Whiskers low-cost spay and neuter program
•$36,100 for the Fairfield Glade Fire Department to help replace firefighter turnout gear and purchase equipment
•$10,000 for Avalon Center to help furnish their new shelter home
•$5,500 for Court-Appointed Special Advocates to support training, background checks and gas cards for volunteers
