When you attend a local school athletic event, you will find teachers taking tickets and working in the concession stand.
Representatives of the Cumberland County Education Association say teachers are required to work at these events — as many as five ballgames each year — without compensation.
“Teachers have to work anywhere between 8 and 20 hours after school, sometimes on Saturdays,” said Michael DiBiccaro, teacher at Cumberland County High School, during the Aug. 12 meeting of the athletic committee. “Everyone else is compensated for their time: referees, security at basketball and football games. Everyone is compensated with the exception of teachers.”
The matter was discussed briefly during discussions of a Memorandum of Understanding developed between administrators and certified personnel, but it was not addressed in the final document.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said, “It affects so many people in so many schools that we did not negotiate it as part of the teacher contract. And we did promise that it would come up at a later date — and here it is.”
DiBiccaro proposed paying certified personnel $15 an hour and non-certified personnel $10 an hour. Work averages two to three hours depending on the event.
Currently, non-certified staff are permitted to work these events because it is not paid time.
DiBiccaro said funds could come from the athletic funds that pay other officials at ballgames, though there were concerns some sports did not generate enough to cover additional costs.
“There are so many activities or sports where there is no gate or any surplus being produced once you pay the officials,” Brock said.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, taught at Cumberland County High School prior to his retirement from the school system. He said when he was teaching, there were six or seven teachers who worked every football game. They volunteered for the work and were paid.
“They wanted to do it and chose to do it for the compensation,” Inman said. “The problem I see is the high schools, I think, could handle it with most sports — basketball and football anyway. The ones I worry about would be the elementary schools. We would need to come up with a fund where we could pay for it.”
Stone Memorial High School Principal Kelly Smith said there had been soccer games where the gate did not typically cover the cost of the three required officials for the game.
“The high school sports could not handle this,” she said. “The athletic fund has to help cover the costs. Taking gate money from them, you’re taking uniforms and you’re taking all these other things from them.”
All sports saw reduced attendance last year, Smith added, noting the restrictions in place for the pandemic impacted revenue.
“The athletic fund is the lowest it’s ever been,” she said.
Staff pay for use of the school auditorium came from rental fees of the facility, she added.
Brock said he didn’t like seeing teachers working concession stands, which often happens at elementary schools.
“They did not sign up for that,” Brock said. “Sweeping up at the end of the night, that’s not their job.”
Julia Timson, president of CCEA, said the duties for elementary teachers had been reduced greatly by the consolidation of several sports into two countywide middle school teams.
“We don’t have football now. I do think middle school does less,” she said.
Timson said she had been told it was illegal to pay another person to work for them at these events. She said there were teachers with small children for whom the additional duties were a hardship.
“I’m looking for a way to help teachers who have small children at home,” she said. “It’s not hard for me to stay after school and do extra things.”
For DiBiccaro, it’s not a question of supporting the school. He estimated he had supported various fundraisers last year to the tune of about $450.
DiBiccaro said, “I consider it free labor. We have to sign up for them. There’s no choice. If we want to change our duty, some are willing to do it, but sometimes you have to throw in a financial incentive in there.”
Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative, said the board needed information on how many hours were involved during a school year.
“Then we could place a value on the number of hours,” he said. “We come up with that sum and toss it to the full board and Kacee [Harris, chief financial officer for the school system] to see if we can come up with that money.”
DiBiccaro agreed they needed to know the funds required to pay teachers, saying he didn’t expect a decision at that meeting.
He did note that during times like Spring Break, athletic booster club members man the ticket booths. That’s not allowed other times during the year.
“We’re told that it has to be teachers. That concerns me,” he said. “I don’t understand why boosters can’t take tickets. And I know non-certified have to be paid.
“And my other concern is Saturdays. We’re going to make playoffs now and those things happen on Saturdays and you get stuck with Saturdays out of the blue.”
Booster clubs operate concessions at high school events.
Brock said there were other duties teachers had after school, like prom or graduation.
Since the issue involved money, Brock said the budget committee of the board needed to discuss proposals.
“Is there any money there to even contemplate paying teachers for extra duties,” Safdie said.
He moved to forward the issue to the budget committee for further study, supported by Brock and approved.
