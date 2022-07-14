The county’s budget committee put the final touches on its proposed budget for the 2022-’23 fiscal year, holding to the certified property tax rate and increasing wages for county employees.
The proposed tax rate is $1.135 per $100 of assessed value, a reduction from last year’s tax rate of $1.5653. However, the tax rate will generate approximately the same amount of revenue following a county-wide reappraisal that saw property values increase on average 40%.
“We’ve asked for a lot of things,” Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, said during the July 12 meeting. “Are we in the ballpark or should we start cutting right now?”
County Finance Director Nathan Brock said, “I think when you look at the projected ending fund balance for the general fund that it will be an adequate fund balance and have a contingency if you have a miss on some of your larger revenue.”
The fund balance is a reserve fund built through savings in expenses and increases in revenue collections over time. The budget estimates the county will end the current fiscal year with $12.4 million in reserves and use about $909,000 to fund next year’s budget, leaving a $11.4 million fund balance.
The county has also enjoyed strong sales tax collections, which primarily support the Cumberland County school budget. The budget projects 12% growth in sales tax collections next year, plus additional collections from new businesses Buc-ee’s and Chick-Fil-A, which is scheduled to open in August.
“As sales tax continues to improve and become more robust, you’re moving closer to the Board of Education being funded with local option sales tax,” Brock said. “You’re still funding them at the required amount, but it gives the County Commission latitude to rearrange those pennies [on the property tax].”
The county projects $15.6 million in sales tax collections for the school budget next year, an increase from $13.6 million estimated collections this year.
The state will require $18.99 million in local funding for the schools in the coming year.
The tax rate will be divided among the county general fund, 69.17 cents; solid waste/sanitation fund, 12.38 cents; general purpose school fund, 13.1 cents; and debt service fund, 18.85 cents.
The estimated property tax collections for the 2022-’23 fiscal year are $24.4 million.
“I think this is an aggressive budget. I think it’s appropriate,” Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, said. And if the county did not meet its sales tax projections, she said the general fund balance could handle a shortfall and still leave a sizable fund balance for the following budget year to avoid need for a tax increase.
“That’s my goal, that we take care of next year,” Stone said.
Sherrill said the county had enjoyed “riding the wave of a good economy,” and had accommodated many requests from departments.
However, he cautioned department managers, “Don’t walk back next year thinking this kind of thing is going to happen again.”
Brock explained there were several significant increases in expenses in the general fund budget, including a 6% wage increase for employees and classification changes in the ambulance department.
Retirement contributions increased almost 50% over last year, he said, and medical insurance premiums are expected to increase by 8 to 8.5%
Rising fuel costs also impacted the budget, increasing its estimate for fuel from $2.75 a gallon for gas and $3 a gallon for diesel to $5.50 a gallon for gasoline and $6.50 a gallon for diesel.
The county will use about $3.4 million from its debt service fund balance to pay for capital projects like building construction, a new video system at the county jail, and new vehicles and equipment for the fire, ambulance and sheriff’s departments.
The debt service fund is estimated to end the year with $17.5 million in reserve, about three years of debt payments.
Revenue for the fund comes from property tax and a portion of the half-cent local option sales tax earmarked for education construction, bringing the estimated revenue to $8.1 million. The county’s capital projects will require using $1.4 million of the fund balance, leaving an estimated $16.1 million at the end of the next fiscal year.
The budget includes four new patrol deputies for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Casey Cox said he has not received word of possible federal grant funding that would pay 75% of salary and benefits for three years for the new officers.
The budget committee noted that if the grant is not awarded, the budget would provide for two new officers, including training, equipment and vehicles.
Cox also addressed concerns about a shooting range and training facility he proposed near the Cumberland County Animal Shelter on East Lane.
Advocates from local animal welfare groups are concerned about how the noise could impact both the staff, volunteers and visitors to the animal shelter and the impact on the animals housed there.
“Other places are having volunteers come in on Fourth of July to comfort the animals during fireworks, and our county wants to put a shooting range near an animal shelter?” a woman in the audience said. “That’s the opposite direction we need to be going.”
Cox asked for a $200,000 allocation in the upcoming budget to build a training facility and shooting range next year, with half the funds coming from the drug fund. The drug fund uses proceeds from certain court fees and confiscated property to support drug enforcement activities like training, equipment and vehicles.
“I completely understand the concern,” Cox said. “I just need a location. I know what I need and I’m not really opposed to the location other than the fact I need a location.”
He told the panel he would work to find a different location. There is county property available at the former county landfill off Flynn’s Cove Rd., but that’s about 20 minutes from town and there is limited communication available there.
Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, said he’d spoken with representatives of the Cumberland County Shooting Sports Park on Albert Frye Rd., and they were open to allowing the department to use the facility for practice. Lowe added he’d like to see noise studies before moving forward with the East Lane property.
Cox said he would need access to the building facility, which has a large meeting room, to serve as a classroom. However, he said that facility would be an ideal location for training.
“That was always the concern, was having access to the facility to do the training,” Cox said.
The budget committee agreed to keep funding for the building in the budget, though details of where it would be built and any tests on noise would need to go before the county’s building and grounds committee before work began.
The committee also agreed to include a new field appraiser position for the Cumberland County Property Assessor’s office, bringing the total number of field appraisers to five. Property Assessor Sandy Gilbert said field appraisers must review 25% of the more than 66,000 property parcels in the county each year. They must also review new construction.
There were 55 new construction reviews in April, 30 in May and 51 so far from June. The estimated cost of salary and benefits is $44,239.
The proposed tax rate, budgets for various funds, donations to nonprofit organizations and a resolution adopting updates to the county’s pay scale and classification schedule will go before the county commission at a special-called meeting to be scheduled in August.
