Work is continuing to establish a pedestrian crosswalk from Martin Elementary to the baseball and softball fields across Miller Ave.
“We have high school athletes who run across four lanes of traffic during the day. We have parents and volunteers parking at the ballfields and walking across. People have to be very careful and conscientious about traffic and the speed of traffic,” said Principal Christie VanWinkle. “It’s been several years in the making.”
The building and grounds committee of the Cumberland County Board of Education asked school system administrators to work with the city on the project, which is in the early planning stages.
Mary Kington, maintenance supervisor, said City Engineer Tim Begley had contacted her regarding the project.
“As of right now, they do not have the permits they need from the state, and they’re still gathering quotes on the cost of the project,” she said.
The Crossville City Council discussed a pedestrian crosswalk in that area during its November 2020 retreat. The Tennessee Department of Transportation requires mid-block crossing to include a hybrid beacon and signs to alert traffic of the pedestrian crossing.
A hybrid beacon remains dark until a pedestrian activates the signal by hitting the crossing button. Then, the beacon begins flashing yellow, turning to solid yellow to warn motorists to stop. When the light shows two red lights, the pedestrian can begin crossing the street. The beacon then begins flashing red lights, notifying motorists to stop and then proceed if no pedestrian is in the crosswalk. It then returns to dark.
The estimated cost for the project is $80,000. There will be additional costs to improve the sidewalk and to provide a pedestrian pad and short sidewalk on the ballfield side of the road.
The project is not included in the city’s 2020-’21 budget, but engineering staff have said it is unlikely the project would be able to move forward until after the end of the fiscal year, June 30.
Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative, moved to authorize Director of Schools Ina Maxwell to discuss the project and any maintenance costs the schools may incur from the project. Jim Inman, 1st District representative, supported the motion, which was approved with Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative, also in favor.
The renovation project at Martin Elementary has also been completed.
“I think the school looks great right now,” VanWinkle said. “We do need exterior paint on the doors and awnings and where the hardware was changed on the interior doors. We’ve started painting. We’ve just not made it around to all of them.”
The maintenance department purchased paint for that work, with the school custodians taking care of the touch-up painting.
The contingency fund was exhausted during the project. There had been previous discussions of applying any unused funds to the purchase and installation of a sound system for the Little Theater. The school is moving forward with that project using school funds.
The school system is also working to repair the Cumberland County High School gymnasium roof. Strong winds damaged a portion of the roof the morning of Dec. 23 allowing rain to fill the home side of the gym, destroying the hardwood and damaging areas of the gym lobby.
Right now, there is an emergency, temporary patch on the roof to prevent further interior damage.
Kacee Harris, chief financial officer for the school system, said preliminary estimates for repairs to the damaged portion are about $68,000 to $70,000.
“The roof is over 25 years old, so we would hate to replace the damaged half and tie it in to an old roof,” Harris told the Chronicle. “Right now, the plan is to replace the entire tall roof with an estimated cost of around $140,000.”
Insurance will pay for the damaged portion. Harris said the hope is the maintenance budget can pay the difference in cost.
The school system replaced about half the roof at CCHS in 2019 at a cost of $600,000. At that time, it estimated the cost to replace the rest of the roof at $500,000.
The school board had to reduce its budget last year, with about $200,000 budgeted for CCHS roof work. Contractors advised the remaining roof could be split into smaller projects to allow work to continue as funds allow, such as the roof over the administration area, F-wing, the cafeteria, the gym and wings G and H.
“Unfortunately, this was not on the top of that list,” Harris told the Chronicle.
That list will be re-evaluated depending on bids for the work.
“We may adjust our plan to include it at the expense of leaving something else out,” Harris said. “Or, we may be able to find the difference in savings on other projects.”
Because of the scope of the work, an architect is required as part of the roof replacement project.
The panel also discussed ongoing projects in the schools.
Work on a storage shed at Stone Memorial High School has been delayed by weather and remote learning due to COVID-19. Students in the career and technical education building program are building that structure. Funds are coming from the career and technical education program.
A ramp from the Tennessee Early Intervention System daycare at the Phoenix School to the playground has been completed. The project was constructed by a Tennessee Technological University engineering class.
“It looks wonderful, and everyone is really excited about that,” Kington said.
Bids have come back to pour a concrete slab for construction of a transition academy classroom at the Central Services complex, with a low bid of $24,488.
The school system budgeted $150,000 for construction of the classroom, which will provide a home-like learning lab to help students learn to live independently.
