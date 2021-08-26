After many months of waiting, the county is the official owner of the Homesteads Tower at Hwy. 127 and Hwy. 68.
Now, the building and grounds committee wants work out a lease or sale of the historic facility to the Homesteads Tower Association.
“They’re keeping it and running it and paying the electrical and water bills,” Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, told the committee during its Aug. 5 meeting.
Threet recommended a long-term lease similar to what the association had with the Cumberland County Board of Education. Colleen Mall, 9th District Commissioner, supported the motion.
Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, suggested instead of a lease, the county sell the Tower to the association for $1.
“Let them do what they want to do with it and quit having to come to the county and ask them for every move they make,” Blalock said.
Blalock is also involved with the Pleasant Hill Historical Society which operates the Pioneer Hall Museum in Pleasant Hill.
Built in the 1930s as part of the New Deal-era resettlement project, the Homestead Tower served as the administration and water tower for the homes and farms of the Cumberland Homesteads.
Today, it serves as a museum, preserving the stories of those original Homesteaders as they moved to the community during the Great Depression in hopes of securing a better future for their families.
The association had come to the county in March 2020 seeking help with roof repairs.
“We have irreplaceable items in the display area, and the roof leaks. If they get wet, they’ll be ruined,” said Brenda King, president of the association, during the March 2020 meeting. “There’s a musty odor, the building is missing gutters, the roof is asbestos, the windows need to be sealed. We’re concerned.”
At that time, estimates for a new roof ranged from $75,000 to $153,000. Complicating the project is the building’s status as a historical landmark.
The Cumberland County Board of Education said it was surprised to learn it was the owner of the building. Records showed the federal government had given the land along with the property serving Homestead Elementary School to the county in 1946 and, in 1952, the county turned the land over to the school system.
The board of education had granted the Tower Association a 99-year lease in the 1980s for the purpose of operating a museum.
The county met with architects in June 2020 and selected Upland Design Group of Crossville to head the re-roofing project. But questions about ownership of the property began to be raised at that time.
In July 2020, County Attorney Philip Burnett advised the commission, “You (the county) need to own it before you invest in it.”
A title search had yielded a 1999 quitclaim deed to the county, likely because the property was no longer used for school purposes and the federal government did not wish to retain ownership. The original property transfer had stipulated the property must be used for school purposes.
But the quitclaim deed did not make it clear who owned the property — the county or the county school system. The board of education also questioned if they were the best owners of the historic landmark.
In October 2020, the board of education voted to negotiate the transfer of ownership of the Tower to the county. In December, the county commission agreed to accept ownership of the property with a 12-5 vote.
Discussion at that meeting centered on future costs for the building’s upkeep, maintenance and compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements.
At that meeting, Charlie Seiber, 4th District commissioner, said bringing the building up to ADA standards could cost the county $750,000 or more. County Mayor Allen Foster said figures he had seen were closer to $200,000, which could be spread out over 20 years.
With the vote complete, the school system and county waited for a survey of the property to be completed. The deed was delivered to the county July 19.
Sue York, 1st District commissioner, asked the committee, “Do you not feel that we need — even if we turn it over to them — that we need to help them a little bit with that roof. Those people pay taxes just like we do, and it’d be a shame to let that go down. It is a piece of history.”
Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner, noted that Blalock might be speaking on behalf of the Pleasant Hill Historical Society, “Which has its own board, raises its own money and occasionally comes to the county for a little boost, but it is not the responsibility of the county.”
Blalock said, “I just think they ought to have their own control over it.”
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, suggested Foster could discuss both the lease and the purchase options with the Tower Association.
“I don’t know the best answer,” Sherrill said.
Threet said the only thing he would ask is that the county help with the roof project, which stalled amid the questions of ownership.
“And then it’s up to them to do everything else,” Threet said.
Mall said a lease could include that the tower was responsible for ongoing maintenance.
Blalock said, “But the county is still liable … I don’t have a problem helping put a roof on. I just think they ought to be able to control it themself and leave the county out of it.”
Seiber said, “I agree with Jim. Sell it to them for $1 and let them have it. And then if they need help, let them come and ask us.”
Threet agreed to let Foster recommend a lease or purchase agreement. He also said he would contact the association to let them know about the discussion.
An agreement for either would still come back to the panel, he said.
The motion was unanimously approved.
In other business, the panel recommended the county grant the city of Crossville easements to replace sidewalks on county-owned property along Main St.
City Engineer Tim Begley explained the city needed construction easements during sidewalk construction and a permanent utility easement in the area of the Stone Museum on the courthouse lawn. The city plans to install a control panel for street lights at that location.
The sidewalk project runs the length of Main St. from Hwy. 70 E. to Neecham St.
“This is the second time we’ve moved forward with the project,” Begley said. “This is the same project as before, except we took the polish out. It is completely sidewalked with curbs and gutters.”
When complete, sidewalks will meet current standards for handicap accessibility, he explained.
“You’ll be able to cross in wheelchairs. It will have the nonslip pads. We’re hoping it comes fast, we finish fast, and everything looks nice,” he said.
The city received a $1.3 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation in Aug. 2018. They received an extension on the project after the state required new easements to be secured.
The city must provide $324,000 in matching funds, with additional cost for downtown lighting updates.
In response to a question regarding underground utilities, Begley said they did not believe there would be any utility infrastructure in the project area, but added, “We might find a time capsule.”
A time capsule buried in 1956, on the county’s 100th birthday, could not be located ahead of the county’s sesquicentennial celebration in 2006. The location was not marked.
Begley hopes the sidewalk project will be advertised for bids in November or December, with bids awarded in February 2022 and work to begin shortly after. Construction will take about a year.
Seiber moved to grant the easements to the city, supported by Hyder. The motion was unanimously approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.