Members of the Cumberland County Board of Education’s policy committee want language in proposed policies changed to be more precise, saying the proposed policy was “open.”
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, raised the issue during discussion of policies regarding board of education duties and responsibilities.
“I have seen this in policies we have worked with and amended and had confusion over,” Brock said.
The Tennessee School Boards Association assists the board with its policy manual maintenance, providing model policy language and monitoring state and federal law to ensure school districts stay up-to-date on policy changes required by law.
The organization recommended several new policies that establish the role of the board of education, duties of board members and the code of conduct board members vote to abide by.
Policy 1.101, role of the board of education, provides an overview of the board’s purpose in areas of general school governance, fiscal matters, student instruction, and personnel. The model policy was approved with the addition of the statement, “The board shall strive to provide the best educational opportunities possible for all children.”
Policy 1.201.1, boardmanship code of conduct, is part of the TSBA Board of Distinction program, which promotes continuing education of school board members, participation in local meetings and advocacy on the local and state level.
The policy provides guidance to board members in terms of their relations to students, the community, teachers and personnel, with other board members, with the director and with themselves with statements such as “I will avoid conflicts of interest,” “I will refuse to make promises as to how I will vote on a matter that will come before the board,” and “I will represent at all times the entire school community and refuse to represent special interest or partisan politics.”
Brock questioned two items under the board’s relations with the director of schools. The policy states the board sets the standards for the school district through policy, “and that board members do not manage the district on a day-to-day basis.”
“What is day-to-day?” Brock asked. “I think there is no clarity as to what is ‘day-to-day’ management.’”
Brock said he understood the point the policy was attempting to make in regard to micromanagement.
“But I would need a description and definition of what that is,” Brock said.
Josh Stone, 4th District representative, said the statement made an important point and needed to have something in its place if the committee wanted to remove the statement.
Tom Netherton, 6th District representative, suggested simply stating the board sets the standards for the school district through policy.
The next point states board members will “refer all complaints and concerns to the director of schools and abstain from individual counsel and action in regard to staff members.”
The same statement is included in policy 1.202, duties of board members.
Brock said his concern was the statement said “all” complaints and “abstain.”
“If a teacher has a concern or a custodian or a cafeteria worker has a concern and they call a school board member, to me that is saying I wouldn’t counsel them,” Brock said. “I wouldn’t ask them if they have spoken to their principal.
That says I won’t do it. I’m sorry, as a school board member, I will do it.”
Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative, said he has dealt with a similar issue. He has referred those callers to relevant policy and directed them to talk with their supervisor or the director of schools.
Brock said, “I agree totally with what you’re saying. What you just did and what every school board member does is counsel.”
Stone said there had been situations where board members had gone beyond what was “appropriate.”
“I’ve seen people not do enough, and I’ve seen people do too much,” he said. “There needs to be something there.”
Board attorney Earl Patton said there were some situations, such as personnel matters and grievances, where the board could potentially hear an appeal on the matter.
“If you have injected yourself into a personnel situation, and you have given a staff member advice concerning a situation that may have come up in their school … you may have disqualified yourself as a board member from voting on that issue,” Patton said.
Patton suggested the policy say the matter be referred to the employee’s supervisor, such as a principal or manager.
Director of Schools Janet Graham often had to refrain from getting involved in disputes while the matter worked its way up the ladder of supervisors so that she did not form an opinion until called upon to issue a ruling in an appeal.
“Everybody tries to resolve those issues at the level in which it comes. That way, if they don’t resolve it or there is still an issue, it comes to me. And I can’t have been involved in formulating the discipline. That’s how I see this,” Graham said.
She said she has had board members bring issues to her and say, “I’m leaving this with you.”
Safdie recommended tabling action on the policy and refer the matter to TSBA for further revision. The committee agree.
Brock also noted the policy also states board members will attend “all” board meetings.
“There is hardly a board member who has not had to miss a meeting,” Brock said. “I would prefer ‘strive to,’ or ‘make every effort.’”
