Poor conditions at the Cumberland County Highway Department’s maintenance garage were discussed last week and will be viewed during next month’s county building and grounds committee meeting.
The committee plans to tour the entire facility on County Garage Rd. after receiving several complaints about the garage.
“When it rains it leaks so bad in there they can’t do anything. It’s really unsafe. Water comes in around the lights and electric. I really want you to come over and do the tour and look at it first hand. But if you can’t come with the group, call me ahead of time and come up there anytime and we’ll show you the building,” Scott Blaylock, Cumberland County Highway superintendent, said.
County commissioners have scheduled a tour of the facility Dec. 2 at 3:45 p.m. After the tour the committee will meet at the Cumberland County Courthouse.
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner and building and grounds chairman, said, “This is something we’re going to have to put on the front burner. He’s said it probably wouldn’t pass an inspection.”
Blaylock said, “It wouldn’t. I appreciate the gesture of help to see what you can do over there.”
Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, asked, “Well, what all is there to look at? What are the problems?”
Blaylock said, “The maintenance garage leaks so bad that it won’t be safe much longer. If you wait much longer it may not be safe or salvageable.”
Sue York, 1st District commissioner, said, “It sounds to me like they need a new building.”
Blaylock said, “We really do. The water coming in when it rains around the lights is really unsafe.”
Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner, asked, “If we build a new building what would you do in meantime?”
Blaylock said, “It would be a problem. Maybe we could add on to the existing block building going out toward the property line with the office, break room and then the shop. A concrete slab with a metal building would be fine with 16-foot bay doors for dump trucks.”
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, said, “That sounds like a good start. I’d suggest starting a list of what is needed.”
Blalock said, “If it’s that bad maybe we shouldn’t even wait a month.”
Wilson asked if the group would like to meet before Thanksgiving and determined they could meet a week prior to Dec. 2 but decided to keep the original meeting date because some commissioners would not be able to attend.
David Gibson, 4th District commissioner, said, “The thing is even if we decide to build a new building it’s going to be spring before it could even be done.”
The committee agreed.
Blaylock again reminded commissioners who couldn’t attend to come for a tour of the facility in meantime.
The building and grounds committee will take a tour of the facility Monday, Dec. 2, at 3:45 p.m.
County building and maintenance director Conrad Welch then gave updates on several current projects in the county.
He said the EMS parking lot project is currently out for bid and the cut off was Dec. 15.
Welch said a new HVAC unit at the Art Circle Library has been awarded at roughly $35,000 and will be installed.
He said new flooring at the Cumberland County Justice Center was being installed in the break room and offices where flooding occurred. The project would take about three weeks, Welch said.
Welch said he checked into pricing for an elevator at the rear of the Milo Lemert building similar to what is inside some of the school buildings and the cost was roughly $25,000.
Those projects will be updated again during next month’s meeting.
