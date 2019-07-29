Debron Place remains a public road in spite of two Hebbertsburg families’ requests to the contrary.
That’s the recommendation of Cumberland County Road Superintendent Scott Blaylock after a planning commission public hearing on the matter that literally and figuratively divides three property owners.
Two sides in the dispute admit much of the problem is sour grapes after trees were placed across the roadway, no trespassing signs, flood lights and trail cameras were added.
Two months ago Joseph and Sharon Vesper and Michael and Tamiko Roberts requested Blaylock to remove Debron Place from the county road list.
Joseph Vesper told State Planner Tommy Lee a recent property survey showed his property on Hedgecoth Rd. included Debron Place.
Vesper said Debron Place was originally a 30-feet ingress/egress easement to be used to access Hedgecoth Rd. by property now owned by the Robertses.
He said in 2002, Debron Place was added to the county road list without dedication or approval as a stand-alone issue. He said in 2001 Debron Place was not on the road list and that in 2002 it was listed as a county road.
“I would like to see the road removed from the road list to eliminate public use,” Vesper said.
Vesper said his request should be honored since his survey shows his property and the Roberts property are the only properties served by Debron Place, that the request for removal should be honored.
Roberts said he was told Debron Place was a county road when he bought his property in 2011. Since, Roberts said, maintenance of Debron Place by the county road department has been minimal.
He said if the county road department is “not going to maintain the road,” he would just as soon have it removed.
Brian Kindred is in favor of keeping the road open to the public. Kindred said he and his sisters, Tracy Combs and Vicki Hagan, own property that fronts Debron Place. They claim Vesper’s survey is inaccurate.
During the public hearing, Kindred said he and his sisters are against the removal of Debron Place from the county road list for safety reasons and access to other property that he owns.
Kindred said Debron Place, formerly known as Old Antioch Rd., was used as a public road to connect Hedgecoth and Baxter Norris roads. He said the former property owners allowed them to use the road and assisted with road maintenance.
He said they needed to use the road for a safe entry to their field in order to maintain it.
County Attorney Philip Burnett explained the county’s planning commission does not have a final say. The environmental committee and county commission would make decisions as well.
Lee also discussed the proper procedure used to remove a road from the county road list and answered questions regarding state requirements for road closures.
During the public hearing Roberts said he preferred it be removed from the list and turned back into a private road.
The public hearing was brief and each person was allowed five minutes to address the committee.
Blaylock said the county has performed minimal maintenance on the road. He said it has been on the list for years and, due to conflicting surveys, he thinks it’s best to leave it on the road list.
Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner, recommended the road removal request be denied. David Gibson, 4th District commissioner, supported the motion and it was unanimously approved.
Though the county’s environmental committee and county commission have the final say in the matter, the situation could also be open to civil action in Chancery Court if one party decides to file suit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.