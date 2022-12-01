Cumberland County Commissioners had different opinions on the best option to repair or replace a county vehicle in need of a new transmission.
Tom Isham, 2nd District commissioner, believes replacing the transmission would be more economical than purchasing a new used vehicle, estimated at about $32,000.
“I was surprised how clean it was inside, how clean it was outside. It has new tires on it,” Isham told the commission during its Nov. 21 meeting.
He priced a used transmission at about $800. Other repairs would add $300. Labor would be performed by the county’s maintenance garage, he said.
“This vehicle is too good to send to the junkyard,” Isham said. “These vehicles get very expensive. My philosophy is, if you can drive them and get more mileage out of them, with the least amount of money — that’s what I’m going to do as an individual.”
The 2007 Chevrolet Equinox has more than 150,000 miles.
“If this were my vehicle, there is no doubt I’d put a new transmission and fuel pump in it and drive it another 50,000 to 75,000 miles,” Isham said.
Dewey Walker, 1st District commissioner, said his vehicle is a 2011 model with 187,000 miles.
“I put a new transmission in it for less than $4,000, and I’m driving mine,” Walker said.
Property Assessor Sandy Gilbert said it was a problem vehicle before the transmission failed.
“It’s been stalled. They had to wait for the fuel to get in there to start back,” Gilbert said.
She noted that her staff is sometimes put into precarious situations as they go out to assess property around the county.
“They have had guns pulled on them out in the field. They don’t need a vehicle out there that’s going to stall on them,” Gilbert said.
“We have to have a vehicle that is dependable,” she said.
She had found a used Honda CR-V. The first vehicle sold, but she’s found a 2020 model with about 17,500 miles and four years or warranty remaining for under $30,000.
She asked maintenance to evaluate the vehicles.
“I told them I didn’t want anything fancy, no bells and whistles. I just want something that’s dependable,” Gilbert said.
County Maintenance Supervisor Ronnie Garrett has told Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster he doesn’t recommend replacing or rebuilding the transmission in the Equinox due to its high mileage and the other repairs needed.
A surplus vehicle — a 2009 Ford Expedition with 177,000 miles — is available. But Foster said Garrett told him the vehicle was not appropriate as a long-term replacement for the department.
“If you were looking for something to drive because you didn’t have a vehicle, that this would be OK for a little while, but it’s not something he would recommend to replace the [Equinox],” Foster said.
Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, noted the county has hired a maintenance supervisor to evaluate the needs of the county’s fleet.
“If we’ve got somebody hired to do that, we ought to go with his recommendation,” Threet said.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, referenced a recent article in the Crossville Chronicle that found Cumberland County has the lowest overall property tax in the state.
“There’s a reason. We’re frugal in what we do,” Sherrill said. “I appreciate what you’re saying, Tom, and I very much support keeping things as low as possible, but in this case I believe we do need to go with a dependable car for our property assessor’s office.”
The motion passed 13 to 3. Voting no were Isham, Walker and Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner.
The following budget amendments were also approved:
• Allocation of a $2,660 grant to the Art Circle Public Library for technology purchases, to be matched with local dollars
• $325,000 budget amendment to allow Road Superintendent Stanley Hall to update road maintenance equipment with the purchase of mowing equipment. Money will come from the highway department’s fund balance
• $57,095.58 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act childcare stabilization fund to the NorthKids Clubs, a before- and after-school program at North Cumberland Elementary
• $203,695.37 amendment to the school system’s special education budget, reallocating funds to meet federal spending requirements. This budget amendment replaces an amendment approved in October with a more accurate and complete budget reallocation. The commission also rescinded its October amendment
• $182,440 budget amendment to the Tennessee All Corps budget from the school system to revise the budget in line with approved spending plans and include carryover funds
The commission also approved the sale of properties owned by the county due to unpaid property taxes.
Parcels sold were:
• 112 Jarrow Lane, $409.60
• 134 Apache Trail, $265.50
• New Ross Ct., $372.70
• Dublin Dr., lot 88, $276
• Timothy Dr., lot 223, $278.10
• Dwyer Dr., lot 14, $270.50
• Timothy Dr., lot 215, $278.10
• Ashford Dr., lot 81, $280.20
• 268 Conley Dr., $285.40
• Ashford Dr., lot 43, $272.70
• Ashford Dr., lot 42, $272.70
• Timothy Dr., lot 256, $280.20
• Timothy Dr., lot 248, $280.20
Delinquent tax lots owned by the county are parcels that failed to sell during a public tax auction. Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster’s office maintains a list of properties the public may bid on.
Purchase of a delinquent tax property requires a bid, payment of an advertising fee, and payment of attorney fees. After a bid is made, other interested buyers can contact the mayor’s office regarding counter bids.
The delinquent tax committee considers offers to purchase these lots. The panel meets at 4:15 p.m. prior to monthly county commission meetings to consider bids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.