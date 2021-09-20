While the building and grounds committee of the Cumberland County Commission elected to table action on a potential lease or sale of the Homestead Tower, members of the committee discussed the county’s role in upkeep of the historic building.
“It’s history,” said Sue York, 1st District commissioner. “You go out there and look at that big piece of rock — that was 400 or 500 families that come in here and started from nothing. It would be a shame if we as a county won’t try to help them out.”
York said the nonprofit association has an active group working to preserve the Homestead legacy now, but there are no guarantees future residents would take up that mantle.
Last month, the committee charged Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster with developing a long-term lease of the building to the Homestead Tower Association, which currently operates a museum on the site — or negotiating the sale of the building to the nonprofit.
Those talks have been delayed as the association members work toward staging the annual Homestead Apple Festival, a major fundraiser for the group set Sept. 25-26.
“I’m not for the lease,” said Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner. “Let it be theirs, and they can do what they want to. That’s my opinion.”
Blalock also serves on the board of the Pleasant Hill Historical Society, which operates the Pleasant Hill Museum that tells the story of the Pleasant Hill Academy and Dr. May Cravath Wharton and her early medical facilities that paved the way for Cumberland Medical Center.
That building is not owned by the county, Blalock said. When Pleasant Hill Academy turned over property to the county for the school, it did not accept the historic Pioneer Hall.
“To me, Homestead is not a bit more important than Pleasant Hill is,” Blalock said. “Countywide, we’re not getting any benefit out of it any more than Pleasant Hill.”
For 73 years, the community has supported keeping that building in good repair and sharing the story of Pleasant Hill. A few years ago, Blalock requested and received $5,000 from the county for a project to replace windows in the building.
“I’ll help put a roof on it,” he said, adding the group could raise funds for necessary repairs and the county could help. “Let them have it. Let them control it so we don’t have to come in here and make decisions on it.”
Foster said the decision to lease or sell needs to be settled before moving forward with discussions.
The Homestead Tower was built in the 1930s as part of the New Deal-era resettlement project located in the county. It served as the administration building and the water tower served nearby homes and farms.
The property,, along with the property where Homestead School still stands, had been turned over to the county in 1946. In 1952, the county turned the land over to the school system.
In the 1980s, the school system granted the tower association a 99-year lease for the purpose of operating a museum.
However, in 1999, a quitclaim deed of the property named the county as the owner, possibly because the tower property no longer served a school purpose as stipulated by the original property transfer. But that deed didn’t make clear which county entity — the county commission or the school system — owned the tower.
In October 2020, the Cumberland County Board of Education voted to transfer ownership of the tower to the county. That was completed in July following a survey.
Foster told the committee, “I thought we were leasing it, since we went to the trouble of having the school board give us the property instead of giving it to them directly … I think they’re [the tower association] good with a long-term lease.”
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, said, “If they have a large purchase — like a roof — they would rather the county own it and they take care of the regular maintenance. I don’t know if they would want the full responsibility.”
She added the county owns the tower.
“We never owned the museum, so we never gave it away,” she said.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District representative, said members of the association had said day-to-day operation and upkeep were not an issue.
“But when it came to something big, they’d need some help,” Hyder said. “That’s what started it all, and we still don’t have a roof.”
When the association approached the county in March 2020 for help replacing the roof, County Attorney Philip Burnett advised the county needed to own the building if it were going to use tax funds to repair it. Hyder was concerned that if the county sold the property to the association that it would be unable to help with the roof project.
There are other needs at the building, including updates to make it more accessible to individuals with disabilities. County Maintenance Supervisor Adam Sebia said he does not have an estimate for all the projects. The roof had been estimated at $100,000 to more depending on if the original roofing tiles contain asbestos.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, said he feels there has been an interest in maintaining the historic structure.
“I do agree with the possibility that the next generation may not care,” he said. “So do we care?”
Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, said the building had been left in disrepair when the school system stopped using it until the Homestead Tower Association formed in the late 1970s.
“They’ve had it ever since,” he said.
Foster said the county leases the former courthouse to the Military Memorial Museum. There was discussion of making sure the county uses a consistent lease among organizations.
The committee also asked Foster to gather information on security cameras for various county facilities in need of enhanced security. He will return with that information at a future meeting.
