Data recently released by the Cumberland County Property Assessor’s office shows each penny on the county tax rate generates $154,277 in revenue. That’s up slightly from last year’s per-penny revenue of $152,930.
If the county held steady on its property tax rate, it projects collections of $24.1 million in the 2021-’22 fiscal year.
“The numbers that we’re looking at, this represents an increase of less than 1% from the prior year. … Initially the number seems a little low compared to some prior years. We did work with the property assessors office, and they reviewed the numbers and worked with the state. They do believe the numbers are accurate,” said Nathan Brock, county finance director, during the June 17 meeting.
Deputy Property Assessor Sandy Gilbert, who has been heading the office following the death of Lori Powell in May, reported $1.6 billion in total property assessments. Assessments are .88% higher than the last fiscal year with an increase of $210,861 over last year, assuming the same tax rate.
The totals come after the Cumberland County Board of Equalization heard assessment appeals in June.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, was surprised by the property tax projections as home prices have increased across the county.
“The housing market has gone crazy. But it doesn’t seem like it went up that much,” Sherrill said.
Brock said the county has traditionally seen property tax growth of 1.5% to 2% each year. However, he said some large developments have received large adjustments in the past year.
“It’s been ruled they are eligible for those, and those are large-dollar, multimillion developments. That does have an impact,” Brock said.
Gilbert said some properties had been pending for several years and were resolved by Powell this past year.
The county will have a countywide property reappraisal next year, which could increase property values and assessed values. However, the state calculates a certified tax rate that provides the county with similar revenue as it received before the reappraisal. Property owners may pay more, less or about the same in property taxes. The certified rate would be released for the 2022-’23 tax rate.
Gilbert said the office is working on the reappraisal now.
Cumberland County’s current tax rate of $1.5653 per $100 of assessed value was estimated to bring in $23.9 million in revenue for the fiscal year that ended June 30. In June, Brock reported 99.9% of budgeted property tax had been collected for the year.
Brock said the finance office would build the county’s budget around the net penny and current tax rate, but there could be an opportunity to shift allocations among the county’s various funds thanks to “robust” sales tax collections.
The property tax is divided among the county general fund budget, the solid waste department, schools and county debt service. Last year, the county budgeted $10.4 million to the general fund, with additional revenue from the local option sales tax, hotel/motel tax, litigation taxes, business taxes, mixed drink tax, bank excise tax, wholesale beer tax and interstate telecommunications tax, for $14.2 million in revenue last year. Fines, fees and permits, charges for services, and state and federal funding, the county budgeted $28.1 million in revenue last year.
For the school budget, the county allocated $7.6 million in property taxes and $10.2 million in sales taxes to the meet the state’s minimum local funding for the school system of $18.3 million, with additional funds from prior year tax collections, mixed drink tax revenue, and other local taxes.
Sales tax collections have exceeded budget projections in the 2020-’21 budget, with $10 million collected as of May. Current collections are about $1.2 million ahead of budget.
“Most all of the local option sales tax in Cumberland County goes to the board of education,” Brock said. “As those dollars increase, the reliance on property tax decreases. That gives you some flexibility.”
He said it was possible reallocating the property tax could cover increased staffing costs from a proposed pay increase for county employees without additional revenue.
If the commission kept the distribution of property tax the same in the coming budget, the school system would see $7.7 million in local property tax funding against a state required contribution of $18.7 million.
Brock said his office will need guidance from the budget committee on how to distribute property tax and sales tax among various funds.
One of the challenges in projecting sales tax revenue next year is the influx of federal COVID-19 relief funds this past year.
According to data on sales tax collections, the county exceeded revenue projections every month this past fiscal year. In May, the county reported $1.17 million in sales tax collections — $302,295 above the budget projection.
Sales tax collections represent retail activity from two months before. May figures represent March sales, when a lot of families began receiving the third round of economic stimulus payments.
The county collected $1.27 million in February — representing December sales — which was $193,816 above budget projections.
Brock said the county prefers a conservative sales tax revenue projection. He recommended using the current year collections with a percentage increase.
“I would suggest no less than 1%. You might want to consider a 2% to 3% increase,” he said. “How sustainable that will be for years to come is unknown, but as more and more stimulus money has hit the market, it does have a positive impact on retail sales.”
However, if sales tax revenue does not hit projections, the county could have to make up any difference in collections and budgeted school funding.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, said there have been a lot of people moving into the county.
“How quickly will that show up? Property taxes are a predictable, stable number. Sales tax isn’t,” she said. “I would tend to project what I really thought it was going to be, which is going to be higher and close to what the state is projecting. And keep that balance in mind.
“Once you set property taxes, you can’t take it away. So if you move pennies away from the schools, keep that cushion in case the sales tax doesn’t do anything.”
Brock said he has not yet seen projections from the state for sales tax. Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said he would check with the state for a starting point.
Brock said, “[The state’s] crystal ball is probably better than the county’s.”
Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner, moved to build the draft county budget with a 2% increase in sales tax revenue, supported by Sherrill. The motion was approved.
The committee will meet July 13 at 4:30 p.m. to review the draft budget and go over nonprofit funding requests again before preparing a budget proposal for consideration by the full Cumberland County Commission.
It is tentatively scheduled to review the proposed budget and vote on its recommendation on July 20 at 4:30 p.m.
Meetings are held at the Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St., and are open to the public.
