Sheriffs and deputies in Cumberland County may be authorized to retain their badges and service weapons upon retirement, in a new resolution proposed at a Nov. 8 County Commission budget committee meeting.
According to this resolution, the sheriff or deputy sheriff applying to retain these items must have a minimum of 25 years of honorable service as a Tennessee Peace Officers of Standards and Training. Those who meet this requirement and retire on a service-related disability are also eligible.
In the case that a POST-commissioned sheriff or deputy is killed in the line of duty, their weapon and badge may be presented to the surviving spouse, children or parents to the extent allowed by law. However, if a surviving child is younger than 21, the weapon may be given to the custody of the child’s legal guardian until the child (or eldest child) attains the age of 21.
However, if any recipient is ineligible to possess a firearm under federal or state law, the department shall not present the service weapon handgun to them.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District representative, said while she does not have a problem with this law being passed, she wondered if the county would be on the hook for any liability issues related to allowing a retired officer to keep their badge.
“I would think it would be a minimal risk,” responded Nathan Brock, the county’s finance director. “The people that would be having these badges would be retired police officers, obviously, and I would think they usually would have those either framed or something.”
After some discussion, it was noted by a few committee members that badges are normally marked as “retired” in order to prevent a former officer from using their badge inappropriately.
The only expense related to this law would be to replace the guns that would not be returned to the sheriff’s office upon retirement.
Charles Seiber, 4th District representative, agreed with this resolution but then shared his concern for equal treatment to all county employees, as there is no resolution allowing for the fire department to keep their badges after retiring.
“My question would be, ‘Are we treating the county employees right?’” Seiber said. “Are we opening up a can of worms for ourselves?”
Stone responded that she didn’t believe there were many positions comparable to that of the sheriff’s office in this matter.
The committee unanimously approved the resolution to be recommended to the full Commission. The resolution is on the Nov. 21 agenda and must be approved by two-thirds of a vote as required by Tennessee Code Annotated, and take effect immediately upon lawful passage.
