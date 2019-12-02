Bids for HVAC projects at two Cumberland County elementary schools and paving projects were approved during last week’s financial management committee meeting.
A low bid of $59,945 was unanimously approved for three HVAC unit replacements at Stone Elementary School. The low bid was submitted by United Services Inc. of Powell, TN. It was approved after a motion from Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner. Hyder’s motion was supported by Chales Seiber, 4th District.
Other bids submitted were from Crossville Heating and Cooling at $61,585; and Action Heating and Cooling submitted a package bid for all of the units at both schools.
Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock explained the specifications requested the bids be broken down per school, so those submitted by Action Heating and Cooling of Crossville did not meet the bid specs.
A low bid of $109,885 was unanimously approved for seven HVAC unit replacements at Martin Elementary School. The low bid was submitted by Crossville Heating and Cooling. Other bids submitted were from United Services at $146,445; and Action Heating and Cooling at $191,557 for both schools.
The low bid for paving the parking lot at South Cumberland Elementary School was $126,500 submitted by R&R Paving and Sealcoating of Crossville. The Rogers Group submitted a $220,087 bid for the project.
The low bid was approved after a motion was made by Scott Blaylock, Cumberland County Highway superintendent. Blaylock’s motion was supported by Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner.
A low bid of $92,500 was also approved for a paving project at Cumberland County’s EMS building. It was approved after a motion by John Patterson, 9th District. Patterson’s motion was supported by Blaylock. The Rogers Group submitted a $110,585 bid.
All of the paving and HVAC projects were included in the 2019-’20 fiscal year budget.
Brock said the paving projects could not be completed until spring due to delays and deadlines with other projects already committed to by the companies that were awarded the bids.
A low bid for copy paper for the Cumberland County school system was also awarded at $60,381.90 for 8.5- by 11-inch, 20-pound bond paper. The low bid was submitted by Contract Paper Group of Uniontown, OH.
The bid is for $29.17 per unit. The other bid was $63,135 submitted by American Paper and Twine Company. It was unanimously approved after a motion was made by Davis. The motion was supported by Hyder. The bids were submitted in July of this year and confirmed during last week’s meeting.
The school nutrition program may also purchase an additional 40 cases at the same rate, according to Brock.
