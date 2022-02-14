As a panel for the Cumberland County Commission discussed plans for spending $11.74 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds in January, Sue York, 1st District commissioner, asked a question.
“With all the people moving in — do we have enough water?”
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster answered, “No.”
Thursday, the environmental committee of the commission asked the full commission to weigh in on a plan to create a Cumberland Plateau Water Authority — a regional utility board that would allow the county’s four water utility districts to combine resources and pursue a plan for a water source to serve the region’s needs for years to come.
“We’ve all known for a while we have water supply issues coming,” Foster told the environmental committee Thursday. “There’s lots of obstacles for utility districts to work together. The way I see it, what this does is remove those obstacles. They can choose to work together however they want to, or not at all.”
The regional water authority requires a two-thirds’ majority vote by the Cumberland County Commission, review by the state, and a second vote by the commission, Foster explained.
“It’s not forcing a utility to do anything,” he said. “But until this is enacted, they can’t even start a negotiation to see what they want to do or what it would look like.”
The idea of a regional water authority is not new to the county or the state. In 2018, the TN H2O report developed under former Gov. Bill Haslam noted the rapid economic development in Tennessee and the scarcity of water in neighboring states required a plan for future water needs. Among the recommendations were regional water planning and programs.
Everett Bolin, manager of the Crab Orchard Utility District, said the regional water authority would be charged with securing a major water source to meet the future needs of the region.
And, with the state dedicating $1.3 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds for water infrastructure projects, there’s an opportunity to secure funding, Bolin said. He’s been talking with state Speaker of the House Rep. Cameron Sexton on possible grant opportunities.
Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, questioned the need for the authority.
“I did a little research today and found out we’re not that close to being out of water,” Lowe said. “The [city] water treatment plant has the capacity of treating 8 million gallons a day but they’ve been averaging 4 million gallons a day.”
Lowe said a project the city has been working on to raise Meadow Park Dam would double the lake’s capacity. He also noted the city has the ability to draw water from Lake Tansi.
“That’s been turned on one time since it was hooked up,” Lowe said. “According to that, we’re not in any dire need of water.”
Foster said water treatment capacity was not the same as raw water available for treatment.
“This is a problem that is coming with growth,” he said. “There’s already problems with processing water for certain-sized industry and things like that.”
Bolin also recalled 2008 when water reservoirs were low due to drought.
“We were having to cut people off from irrigation because all our lakes were almost dry,” he said.
The city moved forward with planning and permitting for a dam project in 2019 for Meadow Park Lake.
“We’ve been trying to get approval to raise it for several years,” said Crossville Mayor James Mayberry. “It takes a long time to get anything done.”
If completed, Meadow Park Lake would increase from 262 acres to 490 acres, with a safe raw water yield of 4.8 million gallons a day. Estimated cost for the project is $39.2 million for the dam construction and expansion of the Meadow Park Lake Water Treatment Plant.
The city’s consultant on the project, J.R. Wauford & Company, found demand for water will increase over time, with demand reaching between 8 million and 9 million gallons of water per day by 2037. By 2067, the demand would be closer to 11million to 12 million gallons per day.
The projections include increased residential customers and additional capacity for industrial growth.
Meadow Park Lake can currently provide a safe yield of about 3.5 million gallons per day, and Holiday Hills Lake can provide about 5.34 million gallons per day.
While the city can draw from Lake Tansi, Mayberry said the agreement with Lake Tansi limits the city to drawing no more than the first 4 inches of water.
Crab Orchard Utility District is served by a 137-acre lake which can provide up to 2 million gallons a day in raw water. The water treatment plant can treat up to 4 million gallons per day. They also maintain a connection that allows them to purchase water from the city of Crossville, if necessary.
In 2020, Bolin said the utility provided 1.2 to 2.5 million gallons of water a day.
At that time, Bolin said he had talked with regulatory agencies — which includes Tennessee Valley Authority, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service — about a plan to harvest water from Daddy’s Creek.
“I understand this: they said they didn’t want to give me 5% of the flow and someone else need 5% of the flow and someone else need something. They said, ’Get together and see what you need,’” Bolin said at a community meeting in 2020.
He’s also explored the possibility of a new impoundment such as on Clear Creek near the Fentress/Cumberland County line.
“Every time I think I’ve satisfied everybody, they say, ‘What about the regional concept?’” he said.
Bolin said there is a need for more water supply on the Plateau. It’s been a focus of discussion for his 18 years with COUD.
“They’re [regulators] looking for somebody to get a big enough impoundment for the future of the area up here — and some of the counties around us need water, also,” Bolin continued. “They want us to build one that’s big enough to handle everybody with the least environmental impact we can and an economic impact for the community.”
The water authority would be governed by a seven-member board of commissioners appointed by the county mayor and Crossville mayor. One representative each would come from the areas served by Crab Orchard, South Cumberland and West Cumberland utility districts and Catoosa Water Department, appointed by the county mayor. Three representatives would come from within the city limits of Crossville, appointed by the city mayor.
The city of Crossville has the greatest assets in water and sewer service, Foster said. The Catoosa Water Department is also part of the city’s water service system and the city operates two water reservoirs and two water treatment plants and supplies water to SCUD and WCUD.
The board would have the ability to operate one or more water and wastewater systems in the county. If the city and utility districts chose to turn over their water and sewer treatment facilities to the authority, the authority would then have the exclusive right to provide service to those areas, setting rates and fees that ensure the water and wastewater systems remain self-supporting.
Lowe opposed an appointed board, saying he would prefer an elected board. Foster and Bolin pointed to studies by the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations that found low participation in the few utility districts with elected boards. Voter participation ranged from 8% to a high of 30%
“I don’t think it would pass with member-elected [board],” Bolin said. “Their reasoning is the mayor is responsible to all the people in the county, and he can vet board members better.”
Lowe said several boards use mail-in elections that can produce better turnout.
Foster noted the appointments would be for four years.
“This is something that was long-negotiated, and if it’s something that’s going to kill it, it’s not worth it to me,” Foster said. “And we’ve got evidence where they took it to the state, TACIR said no, and the state legislature did not pass it.”
Charlie Seiber, 4th District commissioner, said a regional water authority had been talked about for many years. His question related to what rates would be if all the utilities consolidated.
Mayberry said customers of the former Catoosa Utility District saw a decrease in their water bills after it became part of the city’s water operation.
The combined resources of the water districts could make it possible for utility districts to gain better financing options, Bolin said, adding the the possibility of grants from federal COVID-19 relief funds made this a “prime opportunity” to seek a new water source.
He warned, “Water will be ridiculous if we don’t do something.”
Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, asked why, if it is so important that utilities work together to secure a water supply, the districts were not required to join.
“If you’re set aside and don’t want to join, is my water bill going to stay the highest in the state?” he asked.
Foster said, “You’ve seen the strong-handed approach before, and it did not work … What this does is it makes it easy for folks to join in the way they want to, and it will still be regional.”
While Foster said he has not spoken with representatives of all the water utility districts, three of the largest districts were represented at the meeting. The COUD board also approved a resolution Feb. 8 in support of the Cumberland Plateau Water Authority.
Even if a utility district chose not to join the regional water authority, Foster said they would still need representation on the board.
“Even if they don’t opt in, more than likely they’re going to end up buying water from it,” Foster said. “They still need representation.”
York asked if districts would be “punished” in terms of grants or funding if they did not join the regional authority.
Foster said, “They want people cooperating in some way, shape or form, and that’s all this does.”
Mayberry noted the time it takes to get a water project approved. The city has been exploring raising the dam at Meadow Park Lake for many years.
“It takes forever to get anything done,” he said. “This would be your first step to being able to do bigger things we’re going to need down the road.”
He said a few years ago, neighboring Fall Creek Falls Water Utility District almost ran out of water. SCUD was able to supply them with water through a connection in the lines — and the water came from the city.
“We’d have all had a problem if the city had not had water to sell us,” said Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner and manager of SCUD.
Davis moved to send the proposal to the full commission for consideration without a recommendation from the committee, with a second from Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner. The motion was approved without opposition. It will go before the full commission Feb. 22. The commission meeting begins at 6 p.m.
The panel also received an update on moving the Woody convenience center to make way for the Hwy. 127 road project. In December, the commission voted to purchase 3.6 acres fro Earnest England for $52,300. The property is at 6598 Hwy. 127 N.
Solid Waste Director Conrad Welch said the state is working to mitigate a small stream at the front of the property. Until that is completed, the county would then gain access to the property. Right now, they can’t drive onto the property, but planning is underway for location of a drive into the site.
Welch said he has been in contact with an excavating company for site work on that parcel, and that it was possible the county would be able to get fill material from the state’s road contractor. A survey has been completed. Once legal documents have been completed, the sale can be finalized.
