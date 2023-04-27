A search for the owner of a former National Guard Armory building in Crossville led to a discovery that part of the Phoenix School campus lies not on school property but property owned by the county.
“There’s a difference in Cumberland County property and Cumberland County Schools property,” Phoenix School Principal Mitch Lowe told the Cumberland County building and grounds committee April 6.
The issue was discovered as Lowe began looking for a place for an outdoor basketball court on the campus that adjoins the Cumberland County Schools Central Services building.
Next door is a building and some grounds previously used by the Cumberland County Young Marines and the Crossville Housing Authority. The building has not been in active use for several years, Mitch Lowe said.
“I’m sitting there looking and thinking that yard would be nice for us to be able to utilize for different things,” he said.
The property was once the site of the National Guard Armory. Cumberland County gave it to the Tennessee National Guard in 1948 for $1. The deed stipulated that the property would revert back to the county if it ceased to be used as an armory. In 1998, the state abandoned the property and returned the parcel to the county.
The parcel is about 2.6 acres from Taylor St. to Fourth St. bordered by Yvonne St.
“I measured it as best I could,” Mitch Lowe said. “It already takes in most of our Phoenix High School building. It takes in two portables, our greenhouse and about half of the gym. Even though it’s Cumberland County property and not school property, it was built on many years ago by the school system.”
There was a discrepancy between the parcel recorded on the Tennessee Property Viewer website, which shows the entire square as one parcel owned by the school system and the deed records.
“What I’m asking to do is this whole piece be transferred to Cumberland County Schools,” Mitch Lowe said.
Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, said, “I feel like this really needs to be done. In the future, this would prevent maybe some problems in the future.
“I think we ought to have a modern survey of this plot to get it all together.”
Terry Lowe is also Mitch Lowe’s father.
Dewey Walker, 1st District commissioner, supported the motion.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said the best way to transfer the property may be a quitclaim deed with the school system conducting the survey.
Director of Schools William Stepp said that would be fine with the school system. He thanked Mitch Lowe for the research needed to bring the issue to the county.
“I think it is a great asset the schools will use,” Stepp said.
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, added, “I know he needs the property, and it will be an asset not only to his students but the future students of Cumberland County. I’m going to support this whole-heartedly.”
The issue will advance to the full commission for action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.