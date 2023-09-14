Cumberland County hopes to join forces with the city of Crossville to build a new industrial spec building in Interchange Business Park.
The Cumberland County Commission budget committee gave initial approval to a $126,000 budget amendment for the project. The city of Crossville will also contribute to the project with hopes of securing a grant for the bulk of the funding.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster told the panel the grant would allow for construction of a 100,000-200,000-square-foot building to attract new industry.
Foster said, “It’s one of the best deals I’ve ever seen.”
The $5 million grant requires a 5% match. The building would be constructed on the existing building pad in the business park north of Interstate 40.
In other business, the panel approved budget amendments to add other grants to the county’s budget.
Committee chair Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner, and members Sue York, 1st District; Rebecca Stone, 3rd District; Joe Sherrill, 6th District; Greg Maxwell, 8th District; and John Patterson, 9th District, heard first from Cumberland County Board of Education officials regarding a $6.1 million state grant.
In May 2021, the Tennessee Department of Education awarded $30 million to 21 school districts in what is called Innovative High School Model or ISM grants. The purpose of the grants is to foster local community partnerships that boost student readiness.
Cumberland County schools received a little over $6.1 million of the ISM grant money that had not previously been included in their budget. After reviewing the line items of how the monies would be applied, the Committee unanimously approved the addition to the budget.
Next on the agenda was the approval of an $18.4 increase to the schools budget that would provide 11 schools with vocational instruction equipment, a $3,256 increase in the school nutrition program and a $153,400.89 CTE Perkins Basic grant which has been received by the Board of Education. The Board of Education also received a new grant in the amount of $200,000 which will be used to develop a Career Exploration Bus.
The committee unanimously approved each addition to the school budgets.
Next, the panel heard from Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox regarding a $123,546 violent crimes intervention grant and a $600,000 school resource officer grant. The latter grant allows for $75,000 per school to pay for an SRO. Those monies will provide additional training and a new SRO who will supervise all SROs and serve as a relief officer, as needed. The committee also approved $54,000 for a new car to be outfitted for SRO use.
The solid waste fund was approved for an increase of $120,500 for pre-crusher compactors, box crusher receivers and receiver boxes.
The sanitation fund was amended with an additional $50,837 to add a new, full-time employee.
The county also received a $156,016 community development block grant addressing food insecurity in Cumberland County. The purpose of the grant is for the county to enter into cooperative agreements with local food banks to carry out the Food Insecurities Program and other related services.
A final budget amendment transfer $50,000 for a new van that will be used for prisoner and other transports in conjunction with litter pick-up on state roads and Interstate 40.
