Cumberland County will move forward with installing new equipment at its fueling center, with an estimated cost of about $35,000.
“The system is so old, we continue to have problems,” Nathan Brock, county finance director, told the budget committee of the Cumberland County Commission during its Nov. 2 meeting.
Last month the panel had requested Brock and Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster evaluate options for the fuel system, including installing new equipment, working with a distributor to replace equipment or moving to a card system for the county’s fuel needs. Brock said it was their recommendation that the county replace the equipment and continue to purchase fuel in bulk for county vehicles.
The project cost will be split between the county and school system. A budget amendment will be part of the county commission’s agenda Nov. 15.
The committee also approved a $34,400 budget amendment to purchase a new steamer for the kitchen at the Cumberland County Jail. Last month, Tim Claflin, jail administrator, told the committee the steamer no longer worked. He was working with the school nutrition department to identify a potential repair vendor.
“We have a quote of $19,000 to fix it or get a new one for $34,000,” Claflin said. “It’s the only steamer we have in our kitchen and we use it a lot to prepare the meals for our inmates.”
The kitchen staff was using the stove to boil water and cook meals using other methods, but it was adding extra work to their day, Claflin said.
Brock told the panel in November that the evaluations determined repair was not a cost-effective option. Funds will come from the unassigned fund balance. Bids must be solicited before the purchase can be completed.
A private citizen also donated $10,000 for the use of the Sheriff’s Office. The committee approved a budget amendment that will allow the department to use the funds as it deems necessary.
The panel also approved a budget amendment for the Art Circle Public Library to accept an American Rescue Plan Act grant through the Tennessee State Library and Archives for $25,661. In years past, the grant required a 50% local match. This year, the local funding required is only 20%, $6,415.
James Houston, library director, said the funds would allow the library to replace a computer in the children’s library and provide printed materials and electronic downloads for patrons.
In other business, the committee approved several budget amendments for the school system:
•Transfer $109,496 from traditional state retirement expenses to budget lines for a hybrid retirement system. Tennessee offers a traditional pension plan for employees hired prior to July 1, 2014. Teachers and state employees hired after that date participate in a hybrid plan that includes a pension and a 401(K) deferred compensation plan. For the past several years, the school system has budgeted for retirement benefits, and completed a year-end budget resolution to ensure budget lines are properly funded
•accept and budget expenses for the $9,999 State Personnel Development Re-engagement Grant to help improve academic outcomes for students with disabilities
•accept and budget $133,651 from the state’s Safe Schools Grant, with funds providing $66,825 to help pay for three mental health counselors in the school system and $66,825 to fund safety improvements at schools, such as interior door locks for classrooms and vehicle barriers
•accept and budget $51,000 from the state Literacy Training Stipend Grant to pay teachers who completed literacy training this year
Brock said new state rules also required the county to approve budget amendments for the school system’s federal programs budgets.
