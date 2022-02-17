A plan to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to build a long-awaited auditorium at Cumberland County High School was approved by the budget committee of the Cumberland County Commission last week.
“It’s about time CCHS got that,” said Darrel Threet, 3rd District commissioner. “It was in the plans in 1962. We’re just 60 years behind. It was in the original plans to have an auditorium when they opened CCHS in 1962, and it never was put in there.”
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, added, “Not only then, but when Stone Memorial was being built, and their auditorium was being built, it was supposed to have been put in [at CCHS] at that time, as well. And we took it out.”
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell explained the grant budget came from the needs assessment the school system conducted last year. Instructional opportunities for students and facility upgrades were the top concerns raised by students, parents, teachers and members of the community.
“This arose with the facilities as a need,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell told commissioners the state had approved the $15.1 million budget in January.
“It has two buckets the money has gone to,” Maxwell explained — student learning and facility needs. The budget includes $10.3 million for facility projects.
In addition to the needs assessment, the school system also had to justify project based on mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on a community.
“The spacing, the things we can offer — it is very justifiable,” Maxwell said of the auditorium.
The budget also includes renovating an elementary school to remove portable classrooms. Maxwell said the school’s maintenance plan has a cycle for renovating schools, with South Cumberland set for the next renovation project.
“They have several portables,” she said. “We weren’t specific with the schools [in the budget] because it is our goal to phase those out that can’t be used for classroom instruction. I’m really hoping we can stretch and get a lot out of this money.”
Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner, asked if there were other renovations planned in the coming years. Kacee Harris, chief financial officer for the school system, said they alternate a large renovation project with major roof projects every two years.
“It really takes two years,” she said.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, asked if the state approval provided a greater level of comfort the projects meet federal requirements to spend the money.
“Do you feel good that the state’s approval says the federal government is going to buy into it?” he asked.
Maxwell said, “I do. We are still held responsible to ensure that we follow all of the guidelines and implementation of the federal guidelines. But this was approved through the federal programs oversight department of the state department of education. They worked directly with the federal department of education.”
The school system plans to spend $4.7 million for student intervention to address learning loss. That includes continued employment of a learning loss coordinator for the school system through 2024 and interventionists working in each school. Maxwell said that most interventionists are hired on 100-day contracts, making those attractive jobs for retired teachers.
“We get the experience of a teacher, but we also don’t have the cost of benefits because they’re not full time,” she said.
It also includes participation in the TN All Corps tutoring program. It will continue to provide intervention services for our students.”
She added that the TN All Corps tutoring program will become mandatory in 2024.
“We decided to dip our toe into that now with the grant money to try to figure out the best way to implement the tutoring they expect,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell said that tutoring will be conducted by additional personnel paid at the level of teaching assistants, adding that positions were contingent on grant funding. Initially, the school system planned to offer tutoring after school. Challenges in finding people to work in the program had led the system to try to incorporate tutoring during the school day.
“They’re not losing classroom instruction,” Maxwell said. “We’re piloting different ideas at this moment.”
The school system has also designated a bookkeeper just for the ESSER grant programs, paid for through the federal funds.
“There is a tremendous amount of documentation that has to be maintained for the accountability piece of these grants,” Maxwell said.
Chad Norris, 1st District commissioner, moved to approve the budget, supported by Mall. The motion was unanimously approved.
The panel also approved budget amendments for the school system, including funds for a salary study for non-certified positions.
“I think everybody is having the same issue,” said Harris. “We’re having a really hard time recruiting new employees.”
She said they hope the consultant will have some suggestions in time to adjust the pay scale and budget for the next fiscal year that begins July 1.
The budget amendment moves $30,000 from a line intended to pay for software for the human resources department to a contracted services line.
The school system also received $5,496.13 in additional revenue from the American Rescue Plan Homeless grant program. The amendment recognizes the additional revenue and applies it to “other charges.” The money will be used to build storage to house supplies for homeless students.
The school system also asked the county to move $2,000 from “other salaries and wages” in the ESSER 2.0 grant to “other charges.” The money will provide for in-county travel for the county’s learning loss coordinator and a bookkeeper charged with tracking federal funds from the three rounds of ESSER funding the school system has received.
The state notified the school system to move money to pay bus attendants from a budget line for part-time personnel to other salaries and wages. The budget resolution moves $35,000 in the special education federal budget.
The panel also approved budget amendments to assist with several building maintenance projects for county facilities:
•$4,700 for additional paving at the Cumberland County Election Commission, 83 Northside Lane, Suite 101
•$12,525 to replace an HVAC unit at Milo Lemert Memorial Building on Main St.
•$11,400 to replace an HVAC unit at the Emergency Medical Services building on Southbend Dr.
The building and grounds committee previously approved the maintenance projects, with funds from the county’s fund balance.
The county clerk has also asked for a budget amendment to move $946 from a restricted technology budget to pay for technology upgrades in the office. The panel approved the request.
The budget resolutions must go before the full commission for approval. They meet Feb. 22.
