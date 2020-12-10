An Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) self-evaluation and transmission plan was accepted by the Cumberland County Commission’s Buildings and Grounds Committee last week. The plan was forwarded with recommendation of an annual appropriation to the Budget Committee and is expected to be forwarded to the full county commission for approval.
Cumberland County Mayor Alan Foster recognized county Human Resources Director and ADA Coordinator Brooke Shaffer for preparing the 328 page self evaluation plan.
The purpose of the plan is to avoid lawsuits relating to discrimination against individuals based on disability.
“This plan is also a requirement to have when applying for some TDOT (Tennessee Department of Transportation) grants,” Foster told the panel. “We don’t have to do everything in the plan at once but the county has to show a good-faith effort” that ADA requirements are being met.
The study was conducted on all county property, including the Cumberland County Complex, where the public has access.
Most of the corrections, Foster noted, are in installing ADA approved signs, renovations to rest rooms that includes lowering of door knobs and light fixtures and making facilities wheelchair and pedestrian accessible for the handicapped.
The county can save money by meeting the goals listed in the plan by using county employees to do the work when feasible.
Priority areas identified in the report listed the area around the Homestead Tower, improved access to the fairgrounds (Community Complex) and signage for most county-owned buildings.
The county major told the committee it would need to make a recommendation to the budget committee for funding for work in fiscal year 2020/21.Shaffer added that the county would have to monitor and list improvements as they are completed. This will provide proof of the county’s good-faith effort.
Eighth District Commissioner Jim Blalock made a motion to accept the plan and forward it to the Budget Committee along with a recommendation that $20,000 be placed in the budget to begin the work.
Foster told the committee the recommendation would not be binding on the Budget Committee. That committee can decide independently of the recommendation and send the entire plan, with recommended first year funding, to the full commission for approval.
Ninth District Commissioner Colleen Mall agreed, expressing concern that a dollar figure be attached to the recommendation.
“It will take many years to accomplish all (listed in the report) ... we want to be sure and have a plan,” said Shaffer.
Foster added that as ADA laws change, the plan will have to be updated to meet the new law.
The Buildings and Grounds Committee then unanimously approved sending the plan and recommendation to the Budget Committee. Second District Commissioner Nancy Hyder, Third District Commissioner Darrell Threet, Fourth District Commissioner Charles Seiberr, Fifth District Commission and committee chairman Jack Davis, Sixth District Commissioner Joe\Sherrill, Seventh District Commissioner Mark Baldwin, Blalock and Mall voted yes. First District Commissioner Chad Norris was not present.
