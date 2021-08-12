An effort to purchase the former Progressive Savings Bank building on S. Main St. advanced last week, but questions remain about the total cost of the project and the need for additional records storage.
“I’m in favor of doing an archive,” Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner, said during the Aug. 5 meeting. “But based on the information we have, I honestly don’t know the best way. I don’t know how much money exactly we’ve put into the current building. I don’t know how much more money is going to be required. There’s too many unknowns.”
Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, who brought the facility to the panel’s attention, said he believes the building would provide a suitable archives facility for less than the county would have to spend to fix the current facility.
“If we can get that done, we will have one of the best archives, I feel like, in the state of Tennessee,” Lowe said. “It’s a beautiful building, and it don’t need all that much done to it.”
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, asked, “What is so critical that, if we lost everything right now, it would completely damage the county? Can you quantify that?”
Archivist Joyce Rorabaugh listed multiple records required to be kept as permanent records by the state, including marriage licenses, guardianship records, tax rolls, probate records and more. Many of those records arrive regularly from county offices.
There are also court records not currently in the archive due to lack of space.
“We have current records that need to be kept,” she said. “The records we do have are required by the state that are required to be kept as permanent records.”
The archives does not include the deed records, which are maintained by the Register of Deeds. Those are among the only records to have survived a 1905 fire in the county courthouse.
Sherrill said, “I feel there’s a risk. They’ve made that plain. But the whole archives is not the risk. I don’t know what that is.”
Sherrill wanted more clarity on the records that require secure storage compared to the entire archives collection, which includes other items of historical value to the community. He planned to follow-up with Rorabaugh on specific record needs.
County Mayor Allen Foster has negotiated a purchase price of $1.125 million.
That is less than the $1.6 million budgeted for a renovation of the current archives facility on E. First St. That project stalled when bids came in $280,000 over budget.
Some of those funds have been used, but there could be savings with no need for a dumbwaiter, decorative stone or roof repairs at the bank facility.
The renovation project called for demolishing the three-story portion of the archives, retaining the original portion of the building that serves as the reading room. In its place would be a two-story addition. The bottom floor would provide storage for county records from departments needing to store records for the time required in state law, such as the sheriff’s office.
The top floor included a secure records storage area for county permanent records. This facility would be climate controlled and provide protection from fire, storms, or UV damage, with no windows, surrounded by a work area and related facilities.
Mall questioned the space available at the Progressive facility and possible renovations necessary, including the construction of a secure records storage space in the area of the current drive-thru.
At this time, there are no construction estimates for that work.
Mall asked, “What happens if we purchase the building and the renovations come in to be a lot?”
“What renovations?” asked Charlie Seiber, 4th District commissioner.
Rorabaugh said the existing building needed minor changes, including the removal of a couple of walls. Most could likely be handled by the county maintenance department, she said.
The concern is the removal of the drive-thru and construction of the secure records storage area.
“I just want a proper vault, made correctly, so that the records will be preserved in the event of a horrible storm,” Rorabaugh said. “What started all this is the windows in the building, the floors aren’t adequate.”
The bank building does include a vault, about 8 feet by 21 feet in size. But that won’t be large enough for the county’s records, Rorabaugh said.
“That wouldn’t take one collection that we have now,” she said. “It wouldn’t take the marriage records.”
The renovation had called for a secure records storage area of approximately 24 feet by 34 feet, with 9-foot ceilings. The concrete pad in the bank drive-thru is about 23 feet by 35 feet and could provide a similar size footprint for a secure records storage room with about 7,200 cubic feet of space. Rolling shelves could maximize the space available, as well, eliminating the need for walkways between shelves.
Rorabaugh said the state recommends the space be enclosed within another structure, providing additional protection for climate control. She suggested that could be accomplished by building a records intake area on one side and a storage area for other records, like sheriff’s office records, on the other. Those records will not be archived, but must be retained for specified time periods.
“That would keep the moisture and keep the heat and cold away from the vault,” she said.
Seiber said other counties don’t have a “vault,” and the bank building already has a vault in it.
“I don’t care to buy the building. But I’m not going to put no more money in it,” Seiber said. “I’ll vote with some of the other commissioners to put it in the library first.”
He referred to the portion of the Art Circle Public Library currently housing the community rooms. As for where the vault would go, he said, “Put it in the parking lot. Put it behind the building. I don’t care where we put it.”
Seiber also questioned the need for an architect for any building improvements and if students from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology could build the structure.
State law requires the county to use an architect on any building project estimated to cost $50,000 or more. There are also city building codes to consider, as the property is within the city of Crossville corporate limits.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, questioned references to records fees. The county had agreed to use its debt service fund balance for the archives project, with the archives repaying the fund through records fees it collects.
“I assumed we would spend that money to buy the building,” Hyder said.
There were questions about the resolution appropriating funds for the renovation. Records fees, by law, can only be used for records preservation.
Seiber moved to advance the purchase to the full commission, which meets Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.
“I may at the commission meeting vote no, but it’s just to delay postponing it,” Seiber said.
Hyder said, “I can’t vote for it until I know where the money is coming from.”
If the county needs to identify another funding source, the matter would have to go to the budget committee first.
Sherrill asked what the panel planned to do with the current facility if it moved the archives.
“It’s still our responsibility,” he said.
Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner, said, “It’s still a county building. We need to maintain it.”
Lowe suggested putting the building up for sale.
“If nobody wants to buy it at a decent price, then the next possibility would be to tear it down,” he said.
Seiber said the county could give the building to the city, which has been looking for sites for public parking.
Sherrill asked that the commission dedicate any proceeds from the sale of the building toward paying off the archives’ debt to the county. His friendly amendment to the motion was accepted by Seiber and Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, provided the second to the motion.
The motion passed 5-2. Voting in favor were Hyder, Seiber, Davis, Sherrill and Blalock. Voting against were Mall and Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner.
Not present were Chad Norris, 1st District commissioner, and Mark Baldwin, 7th District commissioner.
Following the vote, Mall asked, “Are we prepared to support that building regardless of what it’s going to cost us? Are we prepared to do it?”
She noted the panel was “guessing” it would be able to purchase the building and add the secure records storage within the $1.6 million appropriated for the archives project.
Threet said, “If we buy it, we need to do it right.”
Sherrill said, “We do have a budget limit. That budget limit can’t be broken without another evaluation by the committee. If that means we build a smaller vault, we’ve got to stay in that budget because Charlie’s not going to vote for it otherwise. So we have to stay in that budget.”
In other business, Davis said there had been an offer from First Christian Church to sell their property on E. First St. next to the existing archives. There was not a representative of the church present.
Blalock moved not to purchase the building, supported by Sherrill.
The motion was unanimously approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.