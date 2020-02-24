Shirley Y. Bowen passed away Feb. 20, 2020, in Ft. Walton Beach, FL, at the age of 84. She is survived by her son, Jack Atkins and wife Sylvia of Mary Esther, FL; grandson, Patrick Atkins of Crossville; and sisters, Geraldine Copeland of Murfreesboro and Mattie Click of Dayton, OH. She was p…