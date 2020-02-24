Members of the Cumberland County Board of Education were encouraged to ride along on bus routes in the county to observe the conditions drivers often encounter.
"Just so we know what's going on on those routes first-hand, not he said-she said or the cameras," said Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, during the safety committee meeting Jan. 29. "And also our principals and vice principals. It's easier to see first-hand what is going on than it is looking back at the camera. And it's not the same experience."
Hamby was elected to serve as chair during the committee's first meeting since committee appointments in September.
Hamby said discipline for bus behavioral infractions may not be taking into account if harsher punishment is needed in some circumstances.
"The cameras are great, but I think everyone would know what is going on," Hamby said.
Hamby said she has been told some parents are encountering problems with parents at bus stops as well as behavioral problems on the bus.
"They want to threaten and cuss and be very ugly with our bus drivers," she said. "Some feel very bullied by the parents. Can our bus drivers call the police? Can there be a paper trail so these parents are put on notice?"
Hamby said she had not talked with Becky Reed, transportation supervisor, but was unable to find a policy or procedure for how drivers are to interact with parents.
Bo Magnusson, school safety and attendance supervisor, said drivers did not need a policy in place to call the police if a parent is acting aggressive while on their routes.
"If it's a security concern, we've worked on plans before for dealing with parents," Magnusson said. "But any time there is an aggressive parent who gets out of line, they don't need a policy. They can call 9-1-1 immediately."
Hamby said some drivers are hesitant to report behavioral issues or call the police because they fear it will appear they can't handle their duties.
Director of Schools Janet Graham said Kim Bray, human resources supervisor, works with the transportation on a number of issues, particularly watching bus videos and facilitating parents viewing video.
"We're trying to give as much support here as we can," Graham said of the central office. She said they would discuss with Reed what more support she or the drivers may need.
Parents are not permitted to step on to the bus, Graham said. Doing so is a violation of state law. Only parents approved as volunteers assisting with field trips may ride a county school bus.
The board approved creating four part-time bus attendant positions last fall. However, only one position has been filled. The job only requires two hours in the afternoon, and attendants must have the flexibility to take any route needed.
Graham said the one attendant has been very helpful with problem routes. Students don't know why the adult is on the bus and tend to act better simply by having another person on the bus.
Hamby asked if the board should consider forming a transportation safety committee to specifically address safety concerns from the transportation department. That would require action by the full board to establish a new committee. However, Graham said the safety committee could address any safety concerns in the department and invite representatives to meetings when needed.
"We can include Becky [Reed] on the meeting invitation," Graham said.
Hamby said, "That works for me. I just want them to know they are represented."
She added the safety committee encompassed almost every department of the school system, but the transportation department personnel were often by themselves due to the nature of their duties.
"I want our drivers to know that we are pulling for them," Hamby said. "I want them to know that we're here and I want them to know there are things they can do."
The committee also discussed how to use about $43,000 in remaining safety grant funds from the state. Options included new door locks that allow teachers to secure the door from the inside or car barriers for entrances.
The new locks are estimated at $300 each. The committee agreed to recommend purchase of as many new locks as possible and for the maintenance department to install those as they can. The committee asked that principals help determine priorities for new locks.
